HAYFORK — Tulelake softball advances to 4-0 on the season after another sweep, this time of Hayfork in 21-1 and 18-2 wins.
In the first game, an Evergreen League match, Tulelake opened with four shutout innings while the Honkers, behind four-, one-, five- and nine-run innings, powered to a 19-0 lead. A 2-1 fifth and final inning handed Tulelake the conference win.
In three ABs, Allison Kandra led with four RBIs off two hits and two runs. Briseyda Chavolla added three RBIs off three hits and three runs.
Leea Brown pitched the first four innings and allowed just two hits. Anixa Arellano relieved Brown in the final inning and walked in one Hayfork run.
In the second game, a nonleague contest, the Honkers surged to a 10-0 lead in the first inning. They added 3-0 and 4-0 innings for a 17-0 lead at the bottom of the fourth.
Hayfork rallied for a two-run fourth inning to get to 18-2. The Honkers were scoreless in the final inning and the game ended in the top of the fifth.
Brown and Kandra had four RBIs apiece, each off two hits, while Kandra had a home run. Brown pitched just one hit in the first 2.2 innings. Arellano followed and allowed two runs off walks.