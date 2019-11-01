TULELAKE – “Survive and advance.”
It’s the language commonly used for winner-stays, elimination-style playoffs.
But Tulelake soccer hasn’t just survived playoffs.
The Honkers are dominating them.
In a 10-0 semi-final match against the Quincy Trojans, the Honkers secured their sixth-straight finals appearance.
Still, the last time the Honkers won the championship title was in 2016.
The stakes this year are even higher.
Honkers soccer lost only one game this season, over a month ago against Mt. Shasta in a 5-1 defeat.
“We got thumped on, but we were dead,” senior goalie Gus Loza said of the loss.
The feeling of losing isn’t one this seasons’ Honkers are that familiar with.
But the Honkers’ loss against the Bears remains a mark on Tulelake’s nearly flawless season.
In Saturday’s final, Tulelake will have a chance at revenge against the Bears in the NSCIF-championship-deciding match.
Head coach Jose Perez said the Honkers will need to carry the focus, communication and momentum from Thursday’s match into the championship game Saturday back at Mt. Shasta in order to win.
“This is actually the first game we’ve played all season like a team,” he said. “It shows.”
Loza, who recorded three saves, agreed with his coach.
“Before the game, we had the most energy I felt all season,” he said. “It was a great win — a great team win because there was a lot of ball movement and a lot of goals because of that.”
The Honkers’ 7-point first-half stunned Quincy, leaving the Trojans discouraged and railing as the Honkers bested them again and again.
Three times in the first half, sophomore forward Gonzalo Chavez found the back of the net, scoring the Honkers first two goals in the 4th and 16th minutes, and again in the 33rd minute.
Chavez scored once more in the second half and added an assist to the haul (the term for four goals in one game).
“We were moving the ball around a lot, getting better with our touches,” Chavez said. “All around, just playing as a family and knowing what we do.”
Jamie Loza followed Chavez with two goals, back-to-back in the 19th and 22nd minutes, and an assist to Chavez in the 58th minute.
Diego Hernandez also scored twice, in the 18th minute and again in the 65th, the Honkers last goal.
Orlando Zuniga and Mirian Figueroa each added a goal to round out Tulelake’s 10-point, championship-appearance-cinching performance.
The Honkers have just one full day to prepare for the championship match, but if they can maintain the level of play on the pitch Thursday, Chavez thinks they have a chance.
“Bring that intensity and team chemistry and play as a family and not give up and fight every minute of it,” he said.