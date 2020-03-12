TULELAKE — Tulelake softball opened its 2020 season with a sweep in a doubleheader against Big Valley Tuesday in 16-3 and 14-1 blowout victories.
The Honkers opened with an 8-0 first inning to stun the Cardinals and followed with 2-0 and 4-0 innings to take a 14-0 lead at the end of the third. Big Valley outscored Tulelake 3-2 in the fourth and final inning.
Tulelake’s Yuleidy Gonzalez and Leea Brown had three RBIs apiece, while Anette Chavez added two. Brown pitched three innings, allowing just one hit and no runs. Anixa Arellano relieved her in the fourth and allowed three runs.
In the second game, the Honkers secured back-to-back 5-0 innings to take a 10-0 lead. Big Valley got one run in the third, as Tulelake added four more runs to finish up 14-1.
The Honkers’ Briseyda Chavolla recorded three RBIs and Amy Gonzalez and Allison Kandra each had two. Brown pitched the first two innings with no hits and no runs, followed by Arellano, who had one hit and one run.
Tulelake plays at Hayfork today for another double-header starting at 2 p.m.