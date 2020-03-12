Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

TULELAKE — Tulelake softball opened its 2020 season with a sweep in a doubleheader against Big Valley Tuesday in 16-3 and 14-1 blowout victories.

The Honkers opened with an 8-0 first inning to stun the Cardinals and followed with 2-0 and 4-0 innings to take a 14-0 lead at the end of the third. Big Valley outscored Tulelake 3-2 in the fourth and final inning.

Tulelake’s Yuleidy Gonzalez and Leea Brown had three RBIs apiece, while Anette Chavez added two. Brown pitched three innings, allowing just one hit and no runs. Anixa Arellano relieved her in the fourth and allowed three runs.

In the second game, the Honkers secured back-to-back 5-0 innings to take a 10-0 lead. Big Valley got one run in the third, as Tulelake added four more runs to finish up 14-1.

The Honkers’ Briseyda Chavolla recorded three RBIs and Amy Gonzalez and Allison Kandra each had two. Brown pitched the first two innings with no hits and no runs, followed by Arellano, who had one hit and one run.

Tulelake plays at Hayfork today for another double-header starting at 2 p.m.

swebster@heraldandnews.com; @WebsterSierraE

Sierra Webster is Sports Editor for the Herald and News. She is responsible for the production of the sports section and covering high school sports.