DORRIS – The Bulldogs needed a win.
Butte Valley was on the cusp of a playoff berth Friday night at home against the Tulelake Honkers.
A win would cinch a playoff spot for the Bulldogs, but a loss would leave Butte Valley teetering on the rim of playoffs, depending on other Northern Section games to fall in the Bulldogs’ favor.
But with an injury to senior play-caller Trevor Allen early in the game, Butte Valley fell to rival Tulelake 21-13 on senior night.
A couple plays into the game, Allen said his ankle got caught underneath a couple other guys and rolled.
“In the end, you can’t control those things,” he said. “But credit to everybody for sticking it out right to the end, it was a great game.”
The Bulldogs will now have to wait to see if they will earn a playoff spot behind the 8-point loss.
“It’s disappointing because we knew going in that this was going to be our playoffs – win we’re moving on, loose and we’re out,” Allen said.
Even with the injury, Allen went three for five on passing with one interception and one touchdown pass.
But the Bulldogs weren’t the only ones down players. The Honkers were also missing a few in the rivalry victory, according to Tulelake head coach Trako Saluskin.
Behind the win, though, the Honkers, now 8-2, 5-2 in league, advance to the Northern Section playoffs.
Both programs had slow starts Friday night.
Behind a scoreless first-quarter and 7-7 second, neither team took control of the game.
Tulelake junior Tristan Walker scored the Honkers first touchdown just over two minutes into the second quarter and Butte Valley followed with about a minute remaining in the half on a 14-yard passing play from Allen to freshman Kyler Hensley.
But something changed for Tulelake during the break.
The Honkers came out and scored twice in the third quarter, to take a critical lead.
“I think the biggest thing was our attitudes,” Tulelake senior captain Gus Loza said. “We were kind of down on one another and we were kind of being critical of one another, but it was constructive criticism. The attitude was definitely definitely better and that improved our blocking and our chemistry.”
Tulelake senior captain Jose Martinez scored with five minutes remaining in the third. Two minutes later in a first-and-goal situation, sophomore Roberto Chavez scored on a 1-yard rush, giving Tulelake a 14-point lead as the end of the third quarter neared.
Loza cleared all three of Tulelake PAT kicks. Butte Valley junior Gilberto Tapia managed one.
The Bulldogs made quick work in the remaining time as junior Brandon Hensley carried the ball into the end zone on a 44-yard run, but a failed kick kept Butte Valley trailing for a fatal 21-13 decision.
“We pulled out a win that was kind of a sloppy win,” Saluskin said, “but we pulled it off. We’re missing some guys. All these guys played hard, so I’m proud of them.
“I appreciate the way these boys fight and play hard every single game,” he continued. “That’s all I can ask for.”
With the win, the Honkers hold on for another win, earning a seed in the Northern Section playoffs.