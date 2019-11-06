MT. SHASTA – In a double-overtime, double-golden-goal-period, penalty-kick shootout, the Tulelake Honkers are champions once again after a two-year drought.
In their sixth straight finals appearance, the Honkers narrowly routed the Mt. Shasta Bears 4-2, behind two unmatched penalty kicks by junior forward Cesar Sandoval and sophomore captain Roberto Chavez.
“Congrats to the team,” head coach Chuy Perez said, “After two years, they finally took the championship.”
Tulelake’s sophomore Jaime Loza finished the game with one regular-time goal and an assist, with a made penalty kick in the final shootout. Meanwhile, senior goalkeeper Gus Loza had 12 saves.
The Bears scored first, in the 12th minute to take a 1-0 lead through halftime, but the Honkers found their equalizer in the 44th on a goal from Loza.
About ten minutes later, Tulelake sophomore Diego Hernandez found the back of the net off an assist from Loza to give the Honkers advantage.
In the 61st, the Bears scored again after a fifty-minute drought.
At the end of regulation time, the Honkers and Bears were tied 2-2, sending the NSCIF championship match into overtime, but behind two ten-minute overtime periods, both teams remained tied 2-2.
The game then advanced to two five-minute, sudden-death, golden-goal periods without either team gaining advantage.
The NSCIF champion was decided in a penalty-kick shootout.
The Honkers were perfect in penalty kicks, but the Bears missed their second and fourth to deliver the Honkers the NSCIF championship.
Loza made the Honkers’ first penalty kick; Sandoval made his, giving the Honkers advantage behind a Bears miss.
Freshman Gio Loza made the third, and Chavez kicked the final blow for the 4-2 win.