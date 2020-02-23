BEND — No. 2 Trinity Lutheran boys basketball edged previously undefeated-in-league Triad out of the No. 1 spot in Mountain Valley League in the conference tournament championship Saturday at the Saints’ home court, 53-42.
The 11-point loss ended the Timberwolves’ league domination just as Triad prepares for the state tournament.
With a top position in league headed into the MVL tournament, the Timberwolves secured a league tournament first-round bye and an automatic spot in the Class 1A state playoffs.
Triad will host North Douglas in the first round of the state tournament Wednesday, while Trinity Lutheran receives a first-round bye.
In a 39-34 victory, No. 3 North Lake boys basketball eliminated No. 4 Hosanna Christian from state playoffs and secured its own spot in the tournament. The Cowboys will play Crane on the road in the first round Wednesday.
Mountain Valley League Girls Basketball
BEND — With a 48-37 win over No. 5 Trinity Lutheran girls basketball, Chiloquin secured a top-three Mountain Valley League finish and a spot in the Class 1A state tournament.
The No. 2-seeded Queens lost their first game in the conference tournament in an upset by No. 3 Paisley, but because of their high-seeding got another chance to extend their season in a game for third place against the Saints.
With the win, Chiloquin will travel to Prairie City Tuesday for the first round.
No. 1-seeded Rogue Valley Adventist smoked Paisley girls basketball in the tournament championship 39-18, but the second-place finish secured the Broncos a first-round home game Tuesday against Days Creek.
No. 4 North Lake lost its first game to Trinity Lutheran to end the Cowgirls season.