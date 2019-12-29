The final match-up of Triad’s Annual Christmas Tournament proved energetic and intense for No. 2 state-ranked Triad and No. 1 Crosshill Christian.
With a final score of 64-56, the Triad Timberwolves triumphed over their Class 1A opponents, the Eagles, in the tournament finale Saturday.
“Crosshill is one of the best teams, and just to get them here was the first goal,” Triad head coach Jason Young said. “We wanted to embrace competition, and the challenge of a good team.”
The competition proved beneficial for the Timberwolves and senior Ethan Moritz, who led all scorers with 20 points. Fellow senior Michael Irvine added 16 and Zane Sorg 15 to Triad’s effort.
During the first half, Crosshill stayed up consistently with the game going point-for-point. The Timberwolves kept up with ten points from Moritz and six from Irvine.
“We knew going into the game that this team had height,” Moritz said, “that we were going to have to box-out and rebound, and keep them from getting second- chance shots.”
They did just that, holding their own to finish the first half trailing just three points at 25-22.
To start the second half, Triad came out with fire.
Seniors Ethan Roe and Sorg both managed two 3-point baskets, giving the Timberwolves the edge they needed. By the fourth quarter buzzer, Triad matched Crosshill 50-50, to send the game into overtime.
“In the first half we didn’t shoot too well. We’re a good 3-point shooting team, so just keep shooting shots and eventually some are gonna go in. Just keep with it,” Young said.
The competition was hot in the extra minutes. Triad rallied, and at one point led by ten. In the foul-filled overtime, free-throws and caution made the difference.
“Both (Irvine and I) went into most of the fourth quarter with four fouls, so we both knew we needed to play super smart,” Moritz said.
The game ended with a final score of 64-56, Triad beating the top-ranked team in their Class 1A state division.
“We rise and fall as a team,” Irvine commented.
The Timberwolves will have until Friday to recover, when they host Chiloquin at 6:30 p.m.