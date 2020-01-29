Tuesday night’s Holy War was an intense, yet successful one for Triad basketball.
Both the Timberwolves boys and girls ended with victories against Hosanna Christian on their home court, the boys finishing 65-45 and the girls 24-19.
The girls’ game set the stage.
After half time, the Triad Wolves were ahead 14-10, which seemed like a big enough gap until the Hosanna Christian Lions picked up the intensity.
With only three minutes left to play, the Lions tied the game at 17-17. From that point on it was mostly a free throw game, especially for Katie Eskildson, a senior at Triad.
Eskildson sank 9 free throws and ultimately brought the score up to the final: 24-19.
“I just had to tell myself to stay calm, focus on what I can do right in the moment, and make the shots I can make,” Eskildson said of being on the line.
When asked about the team’s success, however, Eskildson didn’t credit herself.
“It was our defense,” she said. “We had a lot of steals and our overall intensity in defense was the key to winning the game.”
Bailey Gagneur, a junior at Triad, said that in a high-intensity game like this one, “we just encourage each other,” and that’s what holds such a tight-knit team together.
Triad boys had big shoes to fill after the girls’ victory, but the stakes were even higher with a 16-game win streak to defend. They have won every league game of the season, and Tuesday’s game was no exception.
By the end of the first quarter, the Timberwolves were already winning 23-5. They started the quarter out with exceptional defense, an unbreakable press, and for every possession they stole, they had incredible shots to follow.
This intensity carried over into the rest of the game. After an alley oop from senior Ethan Moritz, a beautiful sideline 3-pointer from Aaryan Patel, a quick thread-the-needle pass to Michael Irvine, and a buzzer-shot from Micah Young, Triad finished the first half with a score of 36-18.
Hosanna Christian rallied and played a competitive second half, but still couldn’t match the Timberwolves’ game. The score was 50-30 by the end of the third quarter, and 65-45 by the end of the game.
Athleticism, accuracy, and good defense aren’t the only things that helped the Triad boys win the game, however: it was their sportsmanship that really stood out.
If anyone was on the floor, whether it was on their team or not, a Triad player helping them up. If a teammate made a mistake, they all laughed it off without worrying. It was clear that they played just because they loved the game.
Moritz said that keeping a light mood was easy because “we have a lot of buddies on the team; we have good chemistry and morale.”
While the Lions and Timberwolves are rivals, the players see it as a friendly competition, which makes it easy to stay positive and supportive throughout the game.
“I know a lot of the guys on Hosanna’s team,” Triad senior Ethan Roe said. “Some of them I’ve played baseball with, and we all have a good relationship.”
Roe and Moritz both say that they’ve been playing with these guys for what feels like forever and it’s bittersweet to be seniors, but they’ve obviously left a mark on this team, and both of them have big plans for after they graduate.