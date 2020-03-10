Following Triad boys basketball’s 58-56 state championship victory Saturday in Baker City, seniors Michael Irvine and Ethan Roe earned Class 1A All-Tournament first-team and second-team honors, respectively.
Irvine’s top-three shooting performance during the tournament secured a first-team placement. He tied for third in total points with 52 in three games off third-place 58% shooting from the field. He tied for sixth in the tournament with 67% free-throw shooting.
Roe was No. 2 in the tournament in assists with 10, averaging 3.3. That, coupled with his 29 tournament rebounds and 53% shooting performance secured a second-team placement.
The Timberwolves finished big as a team as well. The state champions led the tournament in field goal and free throw shooting percentage with 49% and 69%, respectively. Led by Roe, Triad had the most assists (26) and the most defensive rebounds (74).
It was the Timberwolves classic lock-down defense that secured the title. They finished with the best scoring defense, holding teams to an average of 43.3 points and the second-best scoring offense, averaging 59.7 points.
Zane Napoli-Sorg led the tournament with 88% shooting from the free-throw line, while Micah Young followed in the top three with 79%.
The Timberwolves dominated in Mountain Valley League play all season, streaking through a nearly undefeated season and gaining a No. 1 ranking in late January. Triad’s only loss came in the MVL championship game to league champion Trinity Lutheran.
The Saints would go on to lose in the quarterfinal and again in the consolation game, while the Timberwolves would win out and bring home the state title.