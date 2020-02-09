REDMOND — Triad girls basketball picked up its second-straight win Friday on the road at Central Christian in a narrow, one-point victory.
The Timberwolves have had a slow start to their season, including a 12-game skid midseason, but all the pieces are coming together for Triad as the season end nears. The Timberwolves have won three of their last four games to improve to 4-12 in Mountain Valley League.
Triad’s Katie Eskildson led all scorers with 14 points and had two of the Timberwolves’ three 3-pointers. Kailee Brimmer added six points to the Timberwolves’ win.
North Valley 30, Henley 50
Henley girls basketball halted a two-game skid Friday in a 50-30 win over North Valley at home to improve to 3-2 in league.
The Hornets got out to a quick 16-7 start, followed by a 13-9 second quarter to take a 13-point lead into halftime. Henley’s momentum continued into the third where the Hornets added six points to their advantage. An 8-7 final quarter for the Knights wasn’t enough to slow Henley down in the Hornets’ 20-point win.
Henley’s Alexandria Sharp led all scorers with 14 points and went 2-2 from the line; she was closely followed by Raigan Loney who had 13. North Valley got into foul trouble as three Knights fouled out.
Butte Valley 42, Hayfork 48
HAYFORK — Butte Valley girls basketball came up just six points shy of a season sweep of Hayfork Friday on the road in a 48-42 loss.
The Bulldogs (11-10, 7-3) led 8-4 at the end of the first quarter and tied with the Timberjacks in the second to lead four points at halftime. Hayfork came out hot in the third to outscore Butte Valley 18-9. A 13-12 final ten minutes in the Timberjacks’ favor was enough to take the six-point Evergreen League.
Butte Valley’s Kendra Chadwell led all scorers with 23 points for over half of the Bulldogs points.