Players and fans were on the edges of their seats from tip-off to the final buzzer Saturday evening at Triad, where the Timberwolves girls’ basketball team eventually beat the Gilchrist Grizzlies 37-33.
While the Grizzlies claimed the game from the start, Triad’s assistant coach Kaleb Builta said: “There was never a point I thought we were going to lose the game. If we played how we were capable, I knew we could win.”
Triad didn’t let him down.
The Wolves started out the game struggling to hit a shot, whereas the Grizzlies came out with tougher defense and got better looks on the basket. By the end of the first quarter, the Grizzlies were up 10-4.
This momentum continued into the second quarter and by the end of the half, the Wolves were still down 7.
“Basketball is a game of momentum,” said Builta, “so when things aren’t going your way, it’s really easy for them to cascade out of control, and reversing that momentum is hard to do.”
In the second half, however, the Wolves were able to turn the Grizzlies’ momentum into their own.
Where the Grizzlies had been attacking on defense the first half, the Wolves matched in the second. Once Triad starting causing turnovers, they got momentum back, and by the end of the third quarter, the Wolves had closed the gap to six points.
In the fourth quarter, senior Katie Eskildson came to the line, and she made it count.
With over a 70% free throw percentage, Eskildson helped bring the team back into the lead.
It wasn’t just Eskildson whose efforts helped the team recover — this was a team effort.
“We emphasize toughness as a team,” Builta said. “That’s what has allowed us to win the games we’ve won this year. That’s who we are as a team.”
This toughness allowed the Wolves to stay focused even when the game didn’t start the way they wanted.
Regardless of the numbers on the scoreboard, Builta said: “Our girls did a great job of keeping their head in it and not quitting. They seemed determined to turn things around.”