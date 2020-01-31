Triad boys basketball made history as the Timberwolves earned a No. 1 ranking in the OSAAtoday Class 1A coaches poll Thursday.
Riding a 17-game win streak, Triad received seven first place votes to jump from No. 3 to top the poll.
"It's always nice to get recognized from fellow coaches who understand basketball and who have a good idea of who they believe to be some of the better teams," Triad head coach Jason Young said. "To be recognized that way is kind of cool."
The Timberwolves topped then No. 1 Mountain Valley League opponent Trinity Lutheran last Saturday for the second time this season to unseat the former No. 1 in this week's polls.
The Saints fell to No. 3.
Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are trying to not let the pressure and expectations of at the top get to them.
"I don't think it really affects them one way or another," Young said of his team. "I think they realize anytime you're ranked No. 1, there's a target on your back.
"There's a little bit of pressure and expectations from your own school or your parents," he continued.
Young knows his team has a lot of work to do before the Timberwolves can accomplish their ultimate goal: to make it to Baker City for the 1A state tournament.
With an undefeated league season, Triad looks to be in good position, but a probable third meeting with second-in-league Trinity Lutheran at the district tournament later this month, could prove troublesome for the Timberwolves.
"That's a huge challenge," Young said.
For now, the Timberwolves are focusing on what they can control: "the next practice, the next game and try not look too far ahead," Young said.
"A lot has to go right. You have to stay healthy, play well, play good basketball under pressure. Not everybody can do it."
"Even though you're No. 1, it's still not easy."