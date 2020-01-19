SILVER LAKE — North Lake boys basketball was just five points shy of snapping Triad’s 12-game winning streak Friday at home in a 45-40 loss.
The Timberwolves led through halftime, but the Cowboys were right on their heels, trailing just four points at the break. Triad stretched their lead to seven at the end of the third. The Cowboys took the final quarter 19-17, but it wasn’t enough.
North Lake’s Silas Roth led all scorers with 14 points and had two rebounds. Bradley Rafini added 10 points and two more rebounds to the Cowboys efforts.
Michael Irvine had 13 points for Triad, just one shy of the game-high. Zane Napoli-Sorg and Ethan Moritz had 11 points apiece.
Trinity Lutheran 75, Chiloquin 20
BEND — Chiloquin boys basketball dropped a 55-point Mountain Valley League game on the road at Trinity Lutheran Friday.
The Panthers couldn’t contain the Saints early as Trinity Lutheran surged to a 32-point first quarter. Meanwhile, Chiloquin managed just two points.
The Panthers recovered to hold the Saints to 15 or less in the remaining three quarters, but struggled to get things moving on offense as Trinity Lutheran secured the 75-20 win.
Zach Holcomb drove the Panthers’ offense, scoring a team-high seven points and grabbing six rebounds with three steals. Ayden Miller added six points and also had three steals.
Friday Girls Basketball
Triad 12, North Lake 43
SILVER LAKE — North Lake girls basketball handed Triad its eighth straight loss Friday in a 43-12 win at home to improve to 7-2 in Mountain Valley League play.
In a first-quarter shutout for the Timberwolves, the Cowgirls powered to a 14-0 lead. They carried that momentum into the second half to extend the lead to 27-6 in Triad’s highest-scoring quarter.
After the break, North Lake’s offense steadied to six- and ten-point quarters, but with just six more points from the Timberwolves, the Cowgirls secured the 31-point victory.
Briana Church led all scorers with 14 points and half of North Lake’s 3-pointers. She earned a team-high seven steals with six rebounds and three assists. Andrea Roth and Jessica House each added 11 points, while House had seven boards and both of the Cowgirls’ blocks.
For Triad, Katie Eskildson scored eight of the Timberwolves’ 12 points.