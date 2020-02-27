Last weekend was rough for Triad. The third time was the charm for Trinity Lutheran at Saturday’s Mountain Valley League championship.
Triad won the first two meetings of the season but the Saints took the third to secure two home games before a chance to make it to the final site of the state tournament.
Yes, the loss stung. The conference title win for Trinity Lutheran nixed a three-peat in league titles for the Timberwolves.
Regardless, it was not the end of the world for Triad, which came out with an emphatic victory to make the final 16 and beat North Douglas Wednesday, 81-45.
The loss to the Saints, essentially, did no harm, other than an extra game the team had to play.
The Timberwolves, ranked No. 2, will now get a second home playoff game, to be played Saturday against Crane (time to be announced).
Seniors Zane Napoli-Sorg and Michael Irvine came out with a vengeance.
Irvine started with 10 points in the first quarter, while Napoli-Sorg made three 3-pointers.
When it was not Napoli-Sorg or Irvine, it was always someone else.
Fellow senior Ethan Roe became the aggressor in the ensuing quarter. He attacked the basket countless times and was fouled on three occasions, and made all six of his free throws, which helped Triad earn an 11-point lead at halftime.
There was no stopping Irvine, who came out with another stellar quarter — this time, 11 points in the third — which catapulted his team’s lead to 23 points.
Napoli-Sorg finished off the Warriors with 10 more points of his own in the fourth. Triad’s starters were pulled from the contest with nearly half of the final quarter remaining.
After Triad fell to Trinity Lutheran in the MVL title game, it was the final time the team could lose if it wanted to continue its season, or finish with a state championship.
Headed into Wednesday, the Timberwolves (23-4 overall) came off back-to-back losses after they lost a nonleague meeting against Cascade Christian two days before the league tournament.
“The main driver was if we do not win today, we go home and do not get to play anymore this season. We do not want to end our season anytime; we want to win out,” Roe said.
Assistant coach Billy Sorg made sure to stamp something permanent in the minds of the young Timberwolves.
“Throughout the week, and the end of last week, coaches personally came to talk to each of us. They encouraged us personally … what we could do to change the game today and on Saturday,” Triad senior Ethan Moritz said. “They were very personal. They gave us enough motivation to come out here and do this.”
“It was more like ‘It is our senior year. It is the last time, maybe the last time we could play competitive basketball,’” Napoli-Sorg said. “We wanted to make sure we gave it our all.”
Junior Micah Young was crafty. Throughout the night, he broke free after North Douglas missed a basket and was left open on several occasions in the second half for open layups.
Irvine led the game with 23 points, while Napoli-Sorg had 22 and Young scored 12. Moritz and Roe each added eight points.
“It (MVL title) was one of our goals but we knew that win or lose, we would play again,” Moritz said. “We wanted to win that game but losing gave us another chance to better ourselves. We can still stay fresh coming into Saturday.
“That district game did not impact our ranking. It was a tough game versus Trinity Lutheran. It was a good game for both teams, one that I think will be more good for us than bad.”
Fellow MVL team North Lake lost to Crane Wednesday, ending the Cowboys season in a 42-34 loss.
