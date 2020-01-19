It was a difficult choice but it had to be made for Triad senior Michael Irvine.
He grew up a Hosanna Christian Lion but decided for his final year, he wanted to play for the Timberwolves.
Irvine, along with fellow transfer from Klamath Union, Zane Napoli-Sorg, have been key pieces to why No. 2 Triad has had a noteworthy season thus far and beat another Mountain Valley League opponent, Paisley, 59-32.
“We look for the best option and take the least selfish play. The chemistry, it kind of comes naturally. I think pressing is fun,” Irvine said. “We played on a travel team together and just have always kept that bond going.”
Napoli-Sorg led the Timberwolves with 16 points, while Irvine ended with 14 points. Micah Young also reached double figures with 10 points.
“It was not a planned thing but kind of happened for Zane to come. I had the idea last year near the end of the year. It was better for my family, in general, if I came here,” Irvine said. “I think it is fun to play against friends.
“You always want to beat them but want to play your best. We still really like Hosanna and there was nothing wrong.”
Triad led by 18 points early in the third but Paisley came back and trailed by as little as eight. Paisley stayed consistent as Triad increased its lead to 15 points before Paisley trailed by 11 in the fourth.
If someone went to the bathroom, by the time they returned, Triad was ahead 25 points.
Triad went on a 23-4 run, started by a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Young.
Back-to-back baskets by Napoli-Sorg, and a 3-pointer by Ethan Roe were part of the downpour to lead, 53-32, with 2:59 left.
Paisley’s Henry Hyde, Camden Froehlich and Aiden Jones have been playing together since fourth grade and want nothing more than a playoff spot.
Paisley is in the same spot as it finished last year, in fifth place, pushing for a top three finish.
“We just have to keep the mentality that we can beat them. I think we have what it takes to get there,” Hyde said. “I grew five inches this summer. We just have that drive to get to our only goal.”