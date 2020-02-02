The Triad boys’ basketball team continued their win streak with a dominating 82-20 win against the Gilchrist Grizzlies.
With a No. 1 ranking in Class 1A, the Triad Timberwolves were a clear favorite against the 0-18 Grizzlies.
Still, head coach Jason Young said: “We don’t look too much into rank, all we’re trying to do is get to the state tournament, and if we’re number one at the end of that, then we can celebrate.
“It is important to celebrate the victories along the way, but then we have to go work.”
That perspective has been carried by the team throughout this whole season, as is evident in their long win streak. No matter how each game ends, it all comes down to what the team does in practice.
“We work on fundamentals every day in practice,” Young said. “There’s a level in how we practice, expectations. As we advance and experience more pressure, the team relies on their fundamentals.”
With a 70% team free throw percentage, high accuracy from the field, and a strong defense, it’s clear that practicing the fundamentals has paid off.
By the end of the first quarter, the Wolves had a 26-2 lead, which they carried to a 44-7 lead by the end of the half, grew to a 67-16 lead by the end of the third quarter, and blew up to an 82-20 win by the end of the game.
Almost every member of the Wolves’ team scored this game, and Young called the win “a whole team thing. We were confident so I said: let’s win as a team. Celebrate as a team.”
Regardless of the opponent, the Wolves always challenge themselves the best they can, and in the fourth quarter of this game, many of the Wolves’ JV players had an opportunity to play and to challenge themselves as well.
The win brings the Wolves just one game closer to the state tournament, where their fundamentals and team efforts will hopefully help carry them to the top.