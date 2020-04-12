Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Matthew Neubert Henley High

Henley High School senior Matthew Neubert

 Photo by Chase Allgood/The Oregonian

Henley High School senior Matthew Neubert was named first team in the Class 4A boys all-state selections for the 2019-20 Oregon high school basketball season. Klamath Union junior Jacob Cook and Henley High senior Darius Hall received honorable mentions.

Tags