Henley High School senior Matthew Neubert was named first team in the Class 4A boys all-state selections for the 2019-20 Oregon high school basketball season. Klamath Union junior Jacob Cook and Henley High senior Darius Hall received honorable mentions.
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Don't have an account?
Become a member today for less than $10/month and get your news any way you want it!Subscribe
Trending
Video
MaxRead Businesses
Trending now
Articles
- Officer involved shooting results in dead suspect, child safe
- Message from Mayor Carol Westfall
- Man dies in Tuesday evening crash on Highway 97
- Klamath County has six new confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Klamath County offers to buy Eternal Hills cemetery
- Klamath Falls veteran celebrates 100th birthday
- Klamath Falls film “Phoenix, Oregon” through fluke timing becomes tops in domestic box office
- Oregon reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths, 58 new cases
- Klamath family donates masks to area health agencies
- Public Health reports 1 new COVID-19 case in Klamath County
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Do you support or oppose the Jordan Cove pipeline?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.