MERRILL—The Raiders got off to a slow start.
That was Lost River girls basketball head coach Randy Denson’s only major critique.
There wasn’t much else wrong with the Southern Cascade League defending champions' Friday night 63-39 pounding of Gold Beach to advance to a 5-1 season start.
The Raiders shot 52% from the field, outrebounded the Panthers and dominated down the stretch in a near shutout final quarter.
But Lost River struggled to get going in the first quarter, trading 3-pointers with Gold Beach to play catch up before the Panthers took a 10-8 lead.
“I thought we came out a little slow defensively,” Denson said. “I though Gold Beach was a good scrappy team.”
Lost River rallied though and with a 9-0 second-quarter run secured a solid buffer to lead 31-20 at halftime.
With eight returning seniors, the Raiders have the familiarity, maturity and deep bench of a team that’s been playing together for years, and even has a conference championship in their arsenal.
Senior pair Damary Roman and Valeria Aguirre led Lost River and combined for over-half of the Raiders' points. Roman had a game-high-tying 22 points off 73% shooting from the field and 2-of-6 from the 3-point line. She added six rebounds and two assists. Aguirre followed with 14 points and five rebounds.
Off the bench, senior Nelly Camacho added defensive intensity and shooting perfection to the Raiders’ reinforcements. In a flawless 3-for-3 night from the field, Camacho added six points with one rebound and one steal, but her contributions went beyond what can be measured in a box score.
For Gold Beach, sophomore Kailina Hamilton had a game-high five 3-pointers to tie Roman with 22 points.
“We challenged each other to come together in the second half and I think we all took a look at ourselves and bounced back and played more as a team, so I was excited about that,” Denson said.
As the Panthers rallied slightly to get within seven points, the Raiders were coming together to overcome first-half frustrations.
“I think we made some good adjustments in the second half defensively. I thought our girls really saw the floor well tonight," Denson added.
All the pieces came together for the Raiders in the final quarter, as Lost River came out to a rip-roaring 10-0 start and held the Panthers to just four points. Behind nearly perfect 78% shooting, Lost River sealed the deal in a decisive 24-point win.
“I feel great,” Roman said. “My teammates were there to help me, support me, especially my coaches. I thank them for giving me this opportunity to start and supporting me through this.”
“We’ve improved a lot and we come hard every day in practice,” she added. “We push ourselves and we support we other. We’re always there for each we other. We just try to keep our heads up as much as we can.”
The Raiders will need to continue to support each other and come together as a unit if they hope to repeat the conference championship and make it to Class 2A playoffs.
Aguirre said she aims to be there for her team, support them and help bring them together when they're struggling.
“If we are losing, to keep positive and to support each other,” she said.
Gold Beach head coach Chris Clark doesn’t doubt the Raiders potential.
“I expect to see them playing in March, no doubt,” he said.
And neither does Denson, who said,"We’re a hard-nose, tough team. These girls never give up; they’re resilient. This is just a fun atmosphere to come watch us play. It’s a great place to be.”