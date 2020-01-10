SILVER LAKE — North Lake girls basketball fell just short of its seventh-straight win Thursday as the Rogue Valley Adventist Hawks snagged their fourth straight.
The Cowgirls dropped the first quarter 4-8, but rallied to take a 14-12 lead at halftime. The Hawks and Cowgirls were neck-and-neck in the third but Rogue Valley took the final court by four points for the win.
North Lake senior Briana Church led all scorers with 17 points and over half of the Cowgirls’ effort. Junior Andrea Roth added ten more points for North Lake.
Thursday Boys BasketballRogue Valley Adventist 34, North Lake 48
SILVER LAKE — North Lake boys basketball earned its fourth straight win in a 48-34 rout of Rogue Valley Adventist Thursday at home.
The Cowboys surged to a 21-13 halftime lead. After the half, North Lake stunned Rogue Valley in a 12-4 third quarter, but the Hawks rallied to take the final quarter 17-14. The late comeback wasn’t enough as the Cowboys secured the 14-point win.
Silas Roth led all scorers with an impressive 29 points, including three 3-pointers and 6-8 free-throw shooting. Tyce Grassman added 14 points to the Cowboys’ effort.
