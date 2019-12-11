BONANZA — Bonanza girls basketball head coach Ray Struve said he set a preseason goal to win three games before Southern Cascade Conference play began.
In retrospect it was a small goal, as the Antlers have gone three-straight to open an undefeated preseason.
But Tuesday night Struve accomplished a much bigger goal — his 500th career win as a basketball coach.
“It couldn’t have come from a better group of kids that are willing to work, be positive and get after it,” he said. “That’s a lot more fun than getting it with a group that doesn’t get along.
“That’s something that I look forward to. Not many people get to do that. Being able to do that is an accomplishment I’m proud of,” he added.
In his 500th career win, the Antlers put a six-point spread between Bonanza and the Class 1A Chiloquin Queens in a 42-36 win at home.
Bonanza freshman Jada Gallagher came out strong and led the Antlers with 16 points off 8-of-8 free-throw shooting and a team-high five steals, which powered Bonanza down the stretch.
Senior Nevaeh Nelson had a team-high nine rebounds, and Rilie Oates and Jaycie Schooler led off the glass with three rebounds apiece.
For the Queens, senior Hannah Schroeder led with sixteen points, seven steals and four assists. Fellow senior Lani Jackson added 14 points with four assists.
Sophomore Venessa Koon led in rebounds with 10, while junior Aiyana Reyes had seven with two blocks.
The Chiloquin Queens took control early Tuesday night, surging to a 6-0 lead against the Antlers, but their turnovers hurt them as Bonanza started capitalizing on steals and fast-break opportunities.
“Chiloquin is a really hard team,” Nelson said. “They’re really good in their league and they play aggressive and at it and they’re really fast.”
It took the Antlers a second to settle into their transition offence, slowing down and setting up instead of forcing fast breaks. Once they did they rallied to a 6-6 tie.
Gallagher, with five steals, controlled Bonanza’s momentum as they rallied.
Neither team was able to control the second quarter. With seven lead changes and one tie, the Antlers and Queens tugged back and forth for the whole eight minutes. Behind another Gallagher steal, Bonanza finished with just a two-point lead into halftime.
“They’re a physical team and they’re great players,” Struve said. “They knew what to take advantage on us and we didn’t adjust to it.”
The third quarter continued in similar fashion with three more ties and four lead changes, but as the period ended, the Antlers started to surge ahead and on a 6-0 run took the lead and never gave it back.
The Queens tied three more times in the final eight minutes but weren’t able to overtake their Class 2A opponents, and behind another 6-0 run, the Antlers hammered home their third straight win.
“I think that we did really good especially since this was a 2A team,” Schroeder said. “We went all the way hard and we didn’t lose by a lot.”
“We didn’t have our full team here so it was kinda hard, but we played hard,” Jackson added.
Missing three off their roster, the Queens had just one substitution, and with early foul trouble had to manage minutes carefully.
Chiloquin head coach Tiffany Rich was frustrated with the officiating, saying the calls didn’t feel fair on both sides.
Still, she’s proud of how her team fought, despite their frustration with the calls.
“We want to score every time we get the ball,” she said. “They kept going, being aggressive even when they were mad at the refs, they kept fighting and they’re aggressive.”
Bonanza’s strong start isn’t surprising to Nelson, despite having a younger team.
“We really stuck it in our minds that we want this,” she said. “We’re at it this year. I really think it’s going to be a good season.”
The Antlers play at Class 4A Mazama tonight at 6:30 p.m. Meanwhile, the Queens will head to the North Lake Tournament Friday.