CHILOQUIN — The Lost River Raiders routed the Chiloquin Queens 36-20 Wednesday night, led by senior Ashleigh Taylor with 12 points.
Seniors Daniela Duran and Angela Taylor added eight points each to the Raiders’ 16 point victory.
For the Queens, junior Aiyana Reyes led with nine points, seven rebounds, three blocks and one steal. Sophomore Venessa Koon led off the glass with eight rebounds.
Seniors Hannah Schroeder and Lani Jackson each had four points. Jackson also had six rebounds and a team-high four assists. Schroeder added six rebounds to Chiloquin’s season opener.
Next, the Queens will travel to the Siletz Valley Tournament Friday and Saturday, while the Raiders have the weekend off to prepare for Triad next Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at home.
Boys basketball
Klamath Union JV 68, Lakeview JV 41
LAKEVIEW — Klamath Union’s first basketball game of the season proved a runaway, as the junior varsity Pelicans stormed over Lakeview’s JV squad, 68-41, on Wednesday evening.
The opening night for both schools at varsity or JV levels, Klamath Union jumped out to an early lead before a pre-halftime surge by Lakeview brought it within seven, 28-21.
In the second half the Pels dominant height and defense was too much for Lakeview to overcome, as numerous steals and resultant breakaways led to an eventual 27-point victory, 68-41.
Lakeview freshman Barrett Amacker led all scorers with 17 points, and Klamath Union sophomore Wehawk Crain led the Pelicans with 14.
Klamath Union varsity makes its debut on Friday against St. Mary’s at the Phoenix Tournament. Klamath Union JV will get a rematch with Lakeview JV next week at a tournament in Gilchrist.