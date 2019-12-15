Hosanna Christian girls basketball finally caught some much needed momentum.
After a 12-1 second quarter in which the Lions only managed to get the ball through the hoop one time on 1-of-2 free-throw shooting from junior Jade Jackson, the Lions desperately needed some intensity and offensive moments to shift in their favor.
Hosanna Christian took the third quarter 9-7 but the 14-point hole the Lions built early proved fatal as they fell 39-23 against Rogue River Saturday in the 10th annual Holiday Hoops Classic.
Senior Makayla Johnston led the Lions with 8 points, including Hosanna Christian’s only made 3-pointer, while Jackson added five more points.
For Rogue River, junior Alyssa Sizemore led with ten points and two assists.
With just one win on the season, the Lions have struggled to pull all the pieces together. The saga continued Saturday as Hosanna Christian’s shots wouldn’t fall, teasingly bouncing in and out of the basket on several occasions.
Johnston especially was visibly frustrated with the Lions’ — and her own — shooting woes.
“A lot of girls are looking to Makayla,” head coach Ryan Moro said. “She’s a great scorer; she’s been our lead scorer. When her shots aren’t dropping, anybody’s going to get frustrated.”
Still, Johnston’s optimistic about the improvements her team is already making.
“It’s tough losing but I think our team did good, better than I thought we were going to do,” she said.
Moro was also excited to see the Lions’ increased confidence to cut, drive and finish at the hoop. With a younger team, it’s fundamental improvements like that that Hosanna Christian will need to continue to build on.
In the third quarter, the Lions were able to capitalize on Rogue River’s defensive weaknesses, finding holes down low and shots outside.
Hosanna Christian tried to carry that momentum into the final eight minutes but were bested as Rogue River opened on a 12-0 run. The Lions, at the end of the long tournament weekend, were frankly fatigued.
“I love the heart of the team, hearts of lions,” Moro said. “They don’t quit, they don’t give up.”
The Lions recovered for a 9-1 final run, but the deficit was already too deep to surmount as the Lions dropped their fifth loss of the season.
Next, the Lions travel to Central Christian for a 5 p.m. Friday tip-off.
swebster@heraldandnews.com; @SierraWebsterE