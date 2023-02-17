Henley’s Aiden Balzotti and Klamath Union’s Gus Hendrix qualified for the Oregon School Activities Association’s Class 4A/3A/2A/1A swimming finals Saturday at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton.
Balzotti finished fourth in Friday’s state preliminaries in the boys 100-yard freestyle in 23.76 seconds and Hendrix was fifth in the boys 500 free in 5 minutes, 25.72 seconds. The top six finishers in each preliminary qualified for the finals.
Klamath Union’s Brooke Nelson and Dominic Armijo are alternates for the finals. Nelson was seventh in the girls 100 backstroke in 1:08.13 and Armijo was eighth in the boys 200 individual medley in 2:14.31.
Armijo just missed an alternate spot in the 100 butterfly (58.56), finishing ninth.
Nelson also competed with Isa Coffman, Grace Keyser and Kaylee Gettman on the Pelicans’ 200 (1:54.36) and 400 (4:15.25) free relays, which placed 10th and 12th, respectively, in the prelims.
KU’s Max Hendrix was 11th in the 200 free (12:03.26) and Henley’s Balzotti fared the same in the 50 free (23.76).
GOING TO STATE
The Bonanza and Lost River boys basketball teams and the Bonanza and North Lake/Paisley girls are headed to the 32-team OSAA Class 1A basketball tournament.
The Antlers will get the Mountain Valley League’s No. 2 seed to both tourneys after losing to Rogue Valley Adventist Academy in both the boys (78-62) and girls (46-38) league tournament championship games Thursday at Trinity Lutheran in Bend.
Lost River got the MVL’s No. 3 boys seed with a 63-49 victory against Trinity Lutheran and North Lake/Paisley earned the fourth and final girls berth despite a 47-34 defeat to the host Saints.
CLOSE RIVALS
The Klamath Union and Mazama boys and girls basketball teams couldn’t have finished much closer than they did in Wednesday’s Skyline Conference doubleheader at Pel Court.
The host Pelicans won the girls game 54-53, then prevailed in the boys game 46-44.
The KU boys (7-10 overall, 4-2 Skyline) are in second place in the conference race, while the girls (7-7, 3-3) are third. The Mazama girls (9-10, 5-2) are a half-game back of first-place Henley, while the Vikings boys (6-12, 2-5) are tied for fourth with Hidden Valley heading into Friday night’s games.