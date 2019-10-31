Football
With first- and second-place Skyline Conference finishes, the Mazama Vikings and Henley Hornets each earned a home game in the first round of the Class 4A football championship tournament.
The No. 2 Vikings and No. 7 Hornets will host the No. 15 and No. 10 seeded teams, respectively, next Friday Nov. 8. Their opponents are yet to be determined.
Volleyball
The Southern Cascade League-undefeated Bonanza Antlers, a Class 2A volleyball No. 8 seed, will host No. 9 Delphian Saturday in the first round of the tournament 2 p.m. at home. League opponents No. 16 Glide will face the No. 1 seed, Kennedy.
Cross Country
With a sweep of the Skyline Conference district meet, the Klamath Union Pelicans boys and girls will advance to the State Cross Country Championship Meet Nov. 9 in Eugene.
Henley’s Kinsey Hullman qualified for the state meet individually with a fifth-place finish Wednesday.
Lakeview girls cross country qualified for the Class 3A/2A/1A state meet.
Boys soccer
Tulelake boys’ soccer will host Quincy Thursday at 3 p.m. in the second round of the CIF Northern Section playoffs.