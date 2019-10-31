Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Football

With first- and second-place Skyline Conference finishes, the Mazama Vikings and Henley Hornets each earned a home game in the first round of the Class 4A football championship tournament.

The No. 2 Vikings and No. 7 Hornets will host the No. 15 and No. 10 seeded teams, respectively, next Friday Nov. 8. Their opponents are yet to be determined.

Volleyball

The Southern Cascade League-undefeated Bonanza Antlers, a Class 2A volleyball No. 8 seed, will host No. 9 Delphian Saturday in the first round of the tournament 2 p.m. at home. League opponents No. 16 Glide will face the No. 1 seed, Kennedy.

Cross Country

With a sweep of the Skyline Conference district meet, the Klamath Union Pelicans boys and girls will advance to the State Cross Country Championship Meet Nov. 9 in Eugene.

Henley’s Kinsey Hullman qualified for the state meet individually with a fifth-place finish Wednesday.

Lakeview girls cross country qualified for the Class 3A/2A/1A state meet.

Boys soccer

Tulelake boys’ soccer will host Quincy Thursday at 3 p.m. in the second round of the CIF Northern Section playoffs.

swebster@heraldandnews.com; Follow on Twitter @WebsterSierraE

Tags

Sierra Webster is a sports reporter for the Herald and News covering high school sports. She's a graduate of the University of Oregon.