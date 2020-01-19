If there is a loss Triad head coach Lisa DeFord will look back on and not want to throw away the game film, it will be their matchup against Paisley, which won, 49-27.
The Broncos were vicious at the start, led by senior Mia Milasinovic.
Paisley led by nine points at the end of the first quarter and 10 by halftime, 22-12.
The Broncos stayed there as Triad climbed back.
The Timberwolves found something in the third.
Senior Katie Eskildson ended with a team-high 12 points, but sat back and watched teammates Bailey Gagneur and Baylee Rogers climb the Wolves back into contention.
Gagneur scored six of her eight points in the quarter, while Rogers had five of her seven points in the third to help Triad trail as low as four points.
The rally awoke Milasinovic, who saved her best for last.
Paisley’s lead promptly increased as Milasinovic scored 10 points in the fourth.
Her back-to-back baskets gave her team a double-digit lead yet again, 37-27.
“We had a few losses at the start of the season but I think we are going to get to the playoffs. It just depends on the moment and how we are playing, but sometimes we are down or in the game,” Milasinovic said.
Milasinovic had help from Abby Sanders, who scored eight of her 14 points in the final quarter.
Haleigh Froehlich had 10 points.
It is Milasinovic’s second year with Paisley after she came Montenegro as a transfer.
In her first year of high school in the United States, she placed in the track and field state championships. She finished in second place in the 300-meter hurdles, and was third in high jump.
Milasinovic is one of several Broncos who have come from different countries, along with students from Equador, Taiwan, Mexico and Germany.
Milasinovic has made a name for herself in basketball. Her season high is 29 points against Mitchell/Spray, and she had 23 against Glendale. She has helped Paisley to a 6-3 record in the Mountain Valley League, a fifth place spot.
“It was my dad and two brothers who played first. They kind of made me play,” Milasinovic said. “It was weird last year when I came because in my country, it is not like this; we do not play sports for school.”