The OSAA Staff plans to send regular updates to schools with clarifications based on recent communication with the Oregon Health Authority regarding common questions for indoor and outdoor recreation policies and protocols. Updated outdoor spectator guidance limits were released yesterday. NOTE: there have been no updates to the indoor spectator guidance.
OSAA is seeking further clarification from OHA regarding field capacity limits given the shift to percentage occupancy for spectators and will communicate with schools accordingly.
OUTDOOR SPECTATOR GUIDANCE
- Per the updated Sector Risk Level Guidance Chart:
o Spectators in the stands are considered separate from the players, coaches, etc. on the field.
o Spectators must be in an area with separate entrances, exits and restrooms from the sports participants that is at least 6 feet from the sports activities.
o A physical distancing monitor must be assigned to ensure compliance with the maximum occupancy limits for spectators.
o Face coverings and contact tracing requirements remain in effect.
- Outdoor full contact sports (football)
o Extreme risk – 120 maximum field capacity for coaches, officials, players, etc.; spectator capacity – 50 maximum in each designated spectator area.
o High risk – 120 maximum field capacity for coaches, officials, players, etc.; spectator capacity – 15% maximum occupancy.
o Moderate risk – 150 maximum field capacity for coaches, officials, players, etc.; spectator capacity – 25% maximum occupancy.
o Lower risk – 300 maximum field capacity for coaches, officials, players, etc.; spectator capacity – 50% maximum occupancy.
- Outdoor sports (soccer, cross country)
o Extreme risk – 50 maximum field capacity for coaches, officials, players, etc.; spectator capacity – 50 maximum in each designated spectator area.
o High risk – 75 maximum field capacity for coaches, officials, players, etc.; spectator capacity – 15% maximum occupancy.
o Moderate risk – 150 maximum field capacity for coaches, officials, players, etc.; spectator capacity – 25% maximum occupancy.
o Lower Risk – 300 maximum field capacity for coaches, officials, players, etc.; spectator capacity – 50% maximum occupancy.