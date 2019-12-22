The Cowgirls made short work of the Lions Saturday at Hosanna Christian, as North Lake got out to a 17-3 first quarter.
The Lions rallied to tie the Cowgirls in the second quarter, but after the half, North Lake retook the momentum and carried it to a 46-24 win.
With four 3-pointers, North Lake’s Briana Church led all scorers with 20 points, earning nearly half of the Cowgirls points. Andrea Roth added another 11 points to the rout. For the Lions, Makayla Johnston scored a team-high 10 points.
Modoc 40, Lakeview 58
ALTURAS — Lakeview girls basketball’s 31-14 second half handed them a win over Modoc at the Braves’ Block M Tournament.
The Braves trailed by just three points at half, but couldn’t maintain the tempo.
Lakeview’s Tyler McNeley led with a game-high 16 points, followed closely by Modoc’s Brooke Lafferty with 15. Honker Audrey Rucker led from beyond the arc with three 3-pointers.
Klamath Union 64, McLoughlin 48
TURNER — After dropping three straight, the Pelicans finally secured a win in a 64-48 rout of the McLoughlin Pioneers at the Cascade Holiday Classic.
A blazing 21-4 first quarter handed Klamath Union a comfortable start Saturday. Even as the Pioneers outscored the Pelicans in the second quarter and nearly tied them in the second half, Klamath Union still led by 16 as the final buzzer rang.
Pelican Shielteal Watah’s efforts nearly earned a double-double with 30 points and nine rebounds with four steals. Katherine Bustamante had 19 points, four steals and three assists, while McKenzie Probst had 11 points, six rebounds and five steals.
Rogue Valley 19, Chiloquin 22
CHILOQUIN — The Chiloquin Queens narrowly outlasted the Rogue Valley Hawks Saturday in a 22-19 victory, their second straight.
The Queens led by just one point at halftime, but behind a 7-4 third-quarter, Chiloquin took the lead to finish with the three-point victory.
Chiloquin’s Hannah Schroeder led all scorers with 14 points, followed by Lani Jackson who added eight.
Bandon 42, Lost River 23
MERRILL — Bandon outscored Lost River, 11-2, to seal its 42-23 nonleague girls basketball victory and give the Tigers a sweep of their Klamath County games.
Saturday, Bandon held a 31-21 lead going into the final period, and Traylyn Arana finished with 22 points, while Ashley Strain had 15. The Tigers now are 6-1 on the season.
Daniela Duran and Angela Taylor both had a team-high six points for Lost River, which fell to 5-2 on the season. Both Duran and Taylor had nine rebounds, with Valeria Aguirre having eight caroms. Angela Taylor had three steals and two assists for the Raiders.