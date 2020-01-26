SILVER LAKE — North Lake boys basketball snapped a Hosanna Christian four-game win streak Saturday at home in a close one-point game.
The Cowboys 30-29 victory came in the final quarter as North Lake overcame a four-point deficit at the end of the third to rout the Lions and improve to 8-4 in Mountain Valley League.
North Lake’s Silas Roth led all scorers with 19 points and had nearly 67% of the Cowboys’ points with eight rebounds. For Hosanna Christian, Ethan Milligan had 15 points, over half of the Lions’ effort.
Off the glass, North Lake’s Bradley Rafini grabbed 11 boards.
Trinity Lutheran 43, Triad 51
Triad’s dominant season continued Saturday as the Timberwolves won their 16th-straight game in a 51-43 rout of Trinity Lutheran.
Triad was slow to get going, trading the first and second quarters with the Saints to trail two points at half, but a 33-point second half for Triad was enough to secure the eight-point win.
Triad’s Michael Irvine led for the Timberwolves with 18 points, while Ethan Roe followed with 14.
Saturday Girls Basketball
Trinity Lutheran 39, Triad 35
Timberwolves girls basketball almost overcame their early season losing woes against Trinity Lutheran, but came up just shy in their 11th-straight loss.
The Saints and Timberwolves were right together through halftime, with Trinity Lutheran taking a small, one-point advantage into the second half, but the Saints advantage quickly grew to 13.
Triad rallied in the final quarter to outscore the Saints 15-6, but the comeback wasn’t enough as the Timberwolves slipped 39-35.
Triad’s Katie Eskildson had a team-high 21 points, followed by Baylee Rogers who had ten.
Rogue River 36, Bonanza 53
BONANZA — In a 17-point win, Bonanza girls basketball advanced to 2-2 in Southern Cascade League play Saturday as the Antlers beat Rogue River 53-36.
The Antlers slipped to a three-point deficit in the first, but quickly recovered to lead 24-21 at halftime. The break was just what the Antlers needed and Bonanza powered to a 25-point third quarter. An 11-6 final quarter in Bonanza’s favor sealed the deal.
Bonanza’s Jaycie Schooler led all scorers with 15 points off nearly perfect free-throw shooting and had a team-high five assists with three steals. Jada Gallagher added 12 points, with a team-high eight boards.