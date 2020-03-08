BAKER CITY — The Triad Timberwolves became state champions Saturday night in a 58-56 upset win over No. 1-seed Damascus Christian.
The game was deadlocked nearly the whole 40 minutes. After a 14-14 draw to start the game, Triad took just a one-point lead into halftime at 29-28. In the third, the Timberwolves added another point to their lead in a 14-13 tug-of-war.
Those two points, though seemingly small, were exactly what Triad needed to win, as they outlasted Damascus in a two-point state championship win.
Zane Napoli-Sorg led Triad with 16 points, including half of the Timberwolves’ 3-pointers. Michael Irvine added 14 points, while Ethan Moritz had 11.
Semifinal Game
To get to the final, Triad routed No. 3-seed Crosshill Christian in a decisive 60-33 semifinal game Friday.
Crosshill Christian and Triad traded eight- and nine-point quarters in the first half for a 17-17 halftime draw, but the Timberwolves weren’t satisfied with that.
After the half, Triad scored 20 in the third and followed it with 23 in the fourth to outscore the Eagles 43-16 in the second half.
The Timberwolves went 2-for-3 against the Eagles this season, winning the series and advancing to the Class 1A state final.
Triad’s Michael Irvine led all scorers with 21 points, followed by Zane Napoli-Sorg who had three of Triad’s four 3-pointers for 17 points. Ethan Roe fouled out.
Class 4A Girls Playoffs
BEAVERTON — Mazama girls basketball’s season ended Friday in a 42-25 loss on the road to No. 7-seed Valley Catholic in the opening round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
The Valiants stunned the Vikings from the jump, surging to a 17-point first quarter and leaving Mazama behind with just six points for an 11-point first-quarter lead.
The Vikings rallied in the second and held Valley Catholic to just four points while managing eight to get within seven points. The third quarter was a 4-4 stalemate, but the Valiants turned it up again in the final ten minutes to outscore Mazama by ten points and take the 17-point victory.
Junior Averie Romander led the Vikings with eight points and Mazama’s only 3-pointer. Freshman Ella Baley followed with five points, while Macy Clemens, Mercedes Charkins and Kennedy Lease added four apiece.
Valley Catholic’s Josie Napoli matched the entire Vikings efforts with 25 points.