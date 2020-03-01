The game was over in the first ten minutes.
Of course, No. 2-seed Triad boy’s basketball coaches, players and fans couldn’t relax, couldn’t let up and couldn’t let the No. 15 Crane Mustangs chip away at the Timberwolves’ 26-point lead in the Class 1A state-playoff, second-round game Saturday.
But when all was said and done and as the final buzzer rang with 71-43 lit on the scoreboard, it was clear the game had been won in the first quarter.
“I’ve never had quite a quarter like that,” Triad head coach Jason Young said. “Everything was going right.”
The Timberwolves opened the game hot, scoring two quick buckets after a neat transition layup out of the tip-off and a steal off Crane’s inbound pass to set the tone early.
Triad’s rapid-fire offense, coupled with a full-court press, a lock-down zone defense and quick hands in the passing lanes, smothered the Mustangs in the first quarter, as Crane struggled to even get the ball into the front court.
“I was having a blast that first quarter,” senior Ethan Moritz said. “That was the best we started out all season. We were firing on all cylinders.”
After an initial 6-5 lead, the Timberwolves surged to 22-5 and then on to 31-7. Just before the first buzzer sounded, junior Micah Young drove into the lane for a contested lay-up that bounced in and handed Triad a 26-point lead at the end of the first.
The Timberwolves had managed to hold the Mustangs to three field goals and two free throws for just nine points.
Senior Michael Irvine led all scorers with 28 points. Micah Young added 11 and Moritz had 10.
At the beginning of the season, Triad boys basketball set a goal: make it to the final tournament site in Baker for the Class 1A state tournament.
On Friday, they accomplished that in a decisive 28-point statement victory, in which their starting five sat out for the entire final quarter.
This is the third straight year the Timberwolves have made it to Baker with the top eight teams in the state, but this time felt different for Moritz.
“Doing it in an emphatic win is awesome,” he said. “I’m feeling ecstatic; I’m really excited.”
The Timberwolves slipped into a bit of a lull in the second quarter. As Crane switched to a zone defense and Triad pulled out of their full-court press, the game’s tempo slowed.
The Mustangs would outscore the Timberwolves 14-13 in the second, but after halftime, Triad was back to its former business, roaring through a 19-2 third quarter to extend its lead to 42 points — Triad’s widest margin.
“What you hope for, as a coach, is this time of year you want to be playing your best basketball,” Young said. “The last two games were some of our best basketball.”
To get to the second round, the Timberwolves needed to get past North Douglas in the first round. They did so handsomely in an 81-45 romp Wednesday.
But it was really Mountain Valley League rival Trinity Lutheran that, Young said, prepared Triad for the state tournament.
After besting the Saints in their first two meetings, the Timberwolves fell to Trinity Lutheran in the MVL tournament championship, ending Triad’s perfect league streak.
The Timberwolves put the loss behind them and have dominated in the first two rounds of playoffs, averaging 32-point wins.
“It definitely gives us a boost of confidence,” Moritz said. “After playing one of our best games all season, going up to the state tournament hopefully we’ll carry that run up there.”
The Timberwolves will face No. 7 seed Joseph in the quarterfinals Thursday with an 8:15 p.m. tipoff.