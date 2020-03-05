No. 2-seeded Triad boys basketball opens play at the Class 1A state championship later today as the Timberwolves take on the No. 7-seed Joseph Eagles Thursday.
The Eagles, who are ranked ninth in Class 1A boys basketball, finished the regular Old Oregon League season 9-3, 22-7 overall, and went on an 8-0 run in the midseason. Joseph lost to Old Oregon conference champion Nixyaawii in its final regular-season game before routing Jordan Valley 63-39 and No. 10-seed South Wasco County 43-40.
The Timberwolves, who topped the Class 1A rankings earlier this season, have dominated in the playoffs thus far, finishing teams off by an average 32 points.
Triad and Joseph tip at 8:15 p.m., with the winner advancing to the semifinal against either No. 3 Crosshill Christian or No. 6 Prairie City. The Timberwolves split two games this season with the Crosshill Christian Eagles, taking the second meeting by eight points.
Class 4A Boys Playoffs
Class 4A boys basketball returns to the Basin this weekend as No. 4-seed Henley and No. 7-seed Klamath Union host first round games Saturday.
The Hornets will play No. 13-seed Baker at 3 p.m. and look to win their second game against the Bulldogs this season. Fourth-ranked Henley bested Baker, which is ranked 17th in Class 4A, 44-37 in late December. The Bulldogs are 15-10 overall and 5-1 in Greater Oregon League.
The Pelicans play the No. 10-seeded Cascade Cougars with a 6 p.m. start time for the first time this season. The Cougars are ranked tenth in Class 4A and are 18-6 overall and 8-4 in Oregon West Conference, while KU is ranked seventh.
Henley and KU seek to advance to the quarterfinals at the final state tournament site in Forest Grove March 12.
Class 4A Girls Playoffs
No. 10 Mazama girls basketball is the lone girls team representing in the state tournament, following Henley’s loss in a play-in game to Gladstone.
The Vikings, who are 13-8 overall and 7-3 in Skyline Conference, travel to Valley Catholic Friday for a 6 p.m. first round game and will need to upset the No. 7-ranked Valiants, who are 16-7 and 6-2.
Friday’s game will be the first meeting of the two programs.
The winner will advance to the final tournament site in Forest Grove and will face either No. 2 Baker or No. 15 Gladstone.