BAKER CITY — No. 2 Triad boys basketball advanced past No. 7-seeded Joseph 61-41 Thursday to reach the Class 1A state semifinal.
The Timberwolves led from the start, taking an eight-point advantage into the second quarter. Triad added another eight points to its lead before halftime to lead 32-16.
Joseph managed to rally to a 14-14 tie in the third, but still trailed 16 points. The Timberwolves finished the job in the final ten minutes to round out their 20-point quarterfinal win.
Michael Irvine led all scorers with 17 points. Ethan Roe followed closely behind with 16 points off perfect shooting from the field, while Micah Young added 13 and both of the Timberwolves’ 3-pointers.
Triad will face No. 3-seed Crosshill Christian in the semifinal. This will be the third meeting between the Timberwolves and the Crosshill Christian Eagles this season. The Timberwolves lost the first meeting, but recovered to best the Eagles at Triad’s home tournament.
The semifinal game tips at 6 p.m.