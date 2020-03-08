Henley boys basketball let the Baker Bulldogs chip away at its 22-point lead Saturday afternoon.
In the Class 4A first-round playoff game, the No. 4-tournament seed Hornets had the clear advantage, outpacing the No. 13-seeded Bulldogs at every turn to build a 52-30 buffer headed into the final ten minutes.
But Henley faltered and the Hornets entered a scoring drought, managing just two field goals in the first eight minutes of the quarter.
Henley head coach Luke Hammond had subbed out four of his starters, to give his reserves some court time, but the Bulldogs weren’t done yet and started to gain on the Hornets with a 17-5 run.
Baker cut Henley’s 22-point lead to just ten points, and Hammond called timeout.
“It’s not over. We’ve still got to finish the game,” he said he told them. “We’ve got to have a good feeling when we leave the court, end on a positive note.”
After the timeout, the Hornets went 7-2 the remainder of the game to claim the 64-52 first round victory.
“They’ve worked their butts off all week and really, the last four-and-a-half weeks, to get this win,” Hammond said. “They’re working really hard and it’s nice to see them rewarded for how hard they’re working.”
Seniors Braden Lawrie and Matthew Neubert scored 18 point apiece. Neubert scored three of the Hornets’ four 3-pointers, while Lawrie grabbed a team-high seven boards.
Senior point guard DJ Hall led the Hornets in assists with 13. Seth Howe, who scored eight points, and Neubert each had three steals.
Before securing an automatic first-round bid in the playoffs, the Hornets won eight straight games to become the outright Skyline Conference champions.
Saturday was Baker and Henley’s second meeting of the season. The Hornets bested the Bulldogs 44-37 in late December.
In preparation, Henley focused on playing unselfishly and working hard on defense.
“We talked about (before) just doing us,” Hall said. “We had to play our hearts out like we do day-in and day-out.”
The Hornets came out aggressive to take an early lead at 11-4. By the end of the first quarter Henley held a five-point advantage, which grew to 13 at the half.
The third quarter was when the Hornets really came alive, making a 14-3 run that spanned the end of the second and delivered a 20-point lead.
“Just being able to find each other, playing hard,” Hall said of the third quarter. “We were picking our spots and knew where each other were. Our teamwork and communication is what’s best for us right now.”
The Hornets return to the final tournament site in Forest Grove for the second year. With five seniors, they’ll hope to build on last year’s run as they seek the title.
“We’re expecting the best competition in state,” Hall said. “They’re going to play their hearts out, we’re gonna play ours out. We’re competing for a ‘ship. That’s all that matters.
“This is the home stretch; we’re coming hard at everybody. We just got to hope we come out on top.”
Henley plays No. 12 Stayton Thursday at 3:15 p.m. in the quarterfinal.