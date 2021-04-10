A late interception by Cole Brosterhous sealed Mazama's first state football title, even if it is an unofficial one.
Mazama ended their COVID-impacted, undefeated season by defeating Marist 27-21 on Saturday in Cottage Grove. The back-and-forth game was considered the championship for a "culmination week" slate of the top 4A teams in Oregon.
Mazama got off to a quick start, with quarterback Tristan Lee connected with Brosterhous via a 22-yard pass just six minutes into the game. Marist struck back and tied it at 7-7, then struck again in the second quarter to go up by a touchdown.
Mazama soon answered, however, with running back Colby Anderson knotting the game at 14-14 tie with a one-yard rush.
Marist's Lucas Tuski rushed for 40 yards and helped his team get their second lead of the game soon after, but once again Mazama responded. Lee passed to running back Aidan Kindt for eight yards to again tie the game at 21-21.
Mazama running back Zeke Heaton scored what would be the winning touchdown with seven minutes remaining, putting Mazama up 27-21. A last-chance Marist drive was stopped by the Brosterhous interception.
The whole team had been making big plays and was expected to do so in that situation, Brosterhous said after the game.
Greg Brosterhous, Cole Brosterhous' grandfather said it was a thrill seeing his grandson make the game-clinching play. Greg played football when he was in high school and felt he was living out his dream through his grandson.
"The kid's a stud," Mazama head coach Vic Lease said of Brosterhous. "There's some division one schools that missed the boat on him. Western Oregon is getting a legitimate scholarship player."
The Vikings passed for 120 yards while the Spartans outnumbered them with 200. Rushing, however, was lead by Mazama with 226 and Marist with 100 less.
Tuski lead the Spartans in rushing with 124 yards followed by Luke Patterson with 15. For the Vikings, Heaton led with 110 rushing-yards, with Anderson and Kindt at 44 and 41 respectively.
"It was a lot of hard work," Lease said. "We've won league championships and we've been trying to get to this game. I'm very proud of the boys. They've taken every challenge this season and had success."