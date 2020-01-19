BONANZA — Mazama wrestling took first place at Bonanza’s Lafe Smith Memorial Tournament with 216 points. Henley followed with 162.
The Lafe Smith tournament, formerly known as the Bonanza Invitation, was renamed following long-time Bonanza wrestling coach Lafe Smith passing in the offseason.
His former team earned 79 points for a fourth-place finish.
In the 106s, Gage Martens of Union/Cove won by decision 6-0 over Henley’s Madison Shearer to finish first. Lost River’s Agustin Cisneros won in a round-robin tournament to take first in the 113 weight class; Riley Ore of Henley finished third.
In 120, Treyce Horton of Mazama took first in a round robin, while Henley’s Enrique Rodriguez took second and Klamath Union freshman Hayleigh Dukes finished fourth.
Bonanza took first, third and fourth in the 126 class, with Oak Tenold pinning second-place Mazama’s Tanner Wood for the championship.
In the 132 weight class, Klamath Union’s Isaiah Franco placed first by pinning Jaxon Blackburn of Union/Cove in the first place match. Mazama dominated in 138, with Justin Ivy finishing first as the Vikings racked in third and fourth place finishes.
Henley went head-to-head in the third-place match in the 145s. Dominic Ingle took pinned teammate Morgan McCoy for third place. Union/Cove took the 145 and the 152 weight classes. Mazama’s Jullin Gardner was pinned by the 152 first-place finisher in the championship.
Mazama finished first in the 160 and 170 weight classes as Christian Lewis and Ethan Richards, respectively, pinned their opponents. Henley followed in the 170 with second, third and fourth places finishes.
Henley’s Scott Renslow finished first in the 182 weight class round robin tournament, while Mazama’s Cade Wynne and Bonanza’s Camron Lamboy took second and third, respectively. The Hornets dominated again in the 195s as Taylor Villa took first pinning Union/Cove’s Damon Nipper.
In the 220 weight class, Mazama’s Dominic Hankins finished first with a pin of Henley’s Michael Day in the championship. Mazama’s Isaac Pena came up short of a first-place finish as Riddle/Days Creek’s Shawn Scott pinned him in the 285 weight class championship. Klamath Union’s Donavan DelosReyes took third place with a 5-1 decision over Henley’s Brayden Roach.
The Pelicans finished fourth overall with 62 points; Lost River finished eighth with 20 points.