PHOENIX — Mazama girls basketball bested the Marist Spartans Friday at the Skyline-Sky Em crossover tournament in an overtime thriller to advance to a split 5-5 preseason.
The Vikings finished the first quarter with a three-point advantage but faltered in the second. The Spartans held Mazama to just one point, a free throw from Mercedes Charkins, to overtake the Vikings 19-13 at half.
The Vikings recovered to take the second half 24-18 and tie the game at the end of regulation.
Mazama held Marist to just two points and earned six for an overtime win.
Averie Romander led the Vikings with 17 points, while Ella Baley added 12 off perfect free-throw shooting. They each had a basket in the overtime period.
Henley 25, Cottage Grove 46
PHOENIX — Henley girls basketball was unable to find its groove Friday at the Skyline-Sky Em tournament against Cottage Grove, dropping a 46-25 decision to snap the Hornets’ four-game win streak.
Henley struggled from the start, scoring just seven to the Lions 14 in the first. In the second, the Hornets managed just one field goal and one free throw to trail 17 points at half. The Hornets held the Lions to 19 points in the second half but couldn’t come up with the baskets to overtake Cottage Grove.
Raigan Loney led the Hornets with nine points and five steals. Carli Moore, who had five points, grabbed a team-high seven boards.
Friday Boys Basketball
Henley 61, Marshfield 43
COOS BAY — Henley boys basketball secured its fourth straight win Friday at the Skyline-Sky Em crossover tournament against the Marshfield Pirates, 61-43.
The Hornets got off to a quick start, besting the Pirates 13-5 and 20-10 in the first and second quarters. Marshfield recovered some after the half and even took the final quarter 18-14, but Henley’s dominant first half held them through for an 18-point win.
Braden Lawrie scored a team-high 14 points with six rebounds for the Hornets. Matthew Neubert followed with 13 points off perfect free-throw shooting and a team-high seven rebounds. D.J. Hall led in assists with nine.
Klamath Union 52, Marist 49
COOS BAY — The Pelicans narrowly escaped the Marist Spartans in a three-point win Friday at the Skyline-Sky Em crossover tournament.
Klamath Union secured the 52-49 win with a 12-point advantage headed into the second half. While the Spartans rallied, taking both the third and fourth quarters, they fell just shy of the comeback.
Jacob Cook led all scorers with 18 points and added eight rebounds, four assists and two steals to his effort. Xavier Arvizu and Darius Holmes added nine points apiece. Arvizu led the Pelicans in assists with five.
Mazama 52, Cottage Grove 43
COOS BAY — The Vikings came back from a 13-7 first quarter to beat Cottage Grove Friday at the Skyline-Sky Em crossover tournament 52-43.
Mazama got off to a slow start but adjusted to finish 24-19 at halftime. The Vikings won the final two quarters for the 11-point victory.
Tristan Lee led all scorers with 20 points, followed by Cole Brosterhous who had 15. The Vikings held the Lions’ lead scorer to just eight points.
Central Christian 34, Triad 71
Triad boys’ dominant basketball season continued Friday as the Timberwolves secured an impressive 11 straight wins in a 37-point romp over the Central Christian Tigers.
The Timberwolves’ 71-34 victory came in two 20-or-more quarters. Triad opened 20-7 to take the lead. The Tigers managed to hold the Timberwolves to an even 11-11 in the second quarter before Triad powered to a 29-5 third quarter. Another 11-11 quarter handed the Timberwolves the win.
Michael Irvine led all scorers with an impressive 32 points off 76% shooting from the field and two of Triad’s three 3-pointers. Alone, he nearly scored more than Central Christian’s entire roster combined. Zane Napoli–Sorg added 15 points to the Timberwolves efforts.
Lakeview 49, Lost River 70
MERRILL — In their Southern Cascade League opener, the Lost River Raiders earned a 70-49 win over the Lakeview Honkers.
The Raiders bested their conference opponents in every quarter. Behind a 39-26 first half, Lost River took a comfortable lead and carried it to a 21-point home win.
Lost River’s Carston Hartman led all scorers with 28 points, 17 in the first half alone. Junior Pena added 18 to the Raiders’ efforts.
For Lakeview, Jalen Lampman had a team-high 17 points off 8-of-9 free-throw shooting, while Connor Steward added eight.
Late Thursday Girls Basketball
Happy Camp 14, Butte Valley 56
HAPPY CAMP — Butte Valley girls basketball ran up the score Thursday against Happy Camp in a decisive 56-14 win.
The Bulldogs got off to a quick start with back-to-back 14-2 quarters to take a 28-4 halftime lead. Happy Camp recovered some in the third quarter for seven points, its highest scoring quarter, but a 16-3 final quarter for Butte Valley clinched the Bulldogs 42-point victory.
The rout was a whole team effort. Mckenzie Anderson led all scorers with just ten points. Ashley Hill added seven points while four Bulldogs rang in six points: Allison Edgar, Destiny Mozqueda, Brytnea Cilione and Maycie Wilson.
Late Thursday Boys Basketball
Happy Camp 39, Butte Valley 45
HAPPY CAMP — Butte Valley boys basketball came back from a four-point halftime deficit with a 15-4 third quarter to overtake Happy Camp 45-39.
The Bulldogs trailed two points at the end of the first and added two more to their losing margin, but the halftime break proved beneficial as Butte Valley came out to take the quarter by 11 points. A nearly even quarter slightly in favor of Happy Camp was not enough to unseat the Bulldogs as Butte Valley advanced in the six-point victory.
Wyatt Faivre led all scorers with 20 points for the Bulldogs, while Brandon Hensley added 17 for all but eight of the Bulldogs points.