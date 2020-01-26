For the first time in nine years of coaching at Mazama, Joy Lease missed the playoffs last season.
Lease wants to make sure that doesn’t happen again as her program has had a little bit of a makeover this year.
The Vikings pummeled through North Valley in their opening Skyline Conference game Friday, 50-29.
They did it calmly, quietly and effortlessly.
All players touched the ball, and no one scored in double figures.
Junior Mercedes Charkins was the game’s leading scorer with nine points.
Charkins knows the quality of Coach Lease is also reflected in the community.
For years, Charkins was the Vikings opponent. But when she transferred from Klamath Union, she became their ally and has smoothly blended into Lease’s rotation.
She never forgot the countless good-job and great-hustle comments she received from Lease during post-game hand shakes.
“She (Lease) knows what we can do,” Charkins said. “When we are not there, she tells us where we need to be. She helps us get to where she knows we can be and where we know we can be.
“Once I came here, I realized I need to buckle down and need to take things more seriously and care a little bit more. Basketball, all that stuff at KU was just kind of there but here, it is something I really wanted to get into.”
Macy Clemens and Averie Romander each scored seven points against North Valley, while Ella Baley and Gracie Hamilton each added six points. Kennedy Lease scored five.
Charkins, accustomed to playing point guard most of her life, has moved happily into the post.
But she has not always played against her teammates.
During grade school, KU’s former head softball coach, Lawrence Charkins — Mercedes’ father — coached her and Clemens.
“Playing against the people I grew up playing with was kind of hard. I feel like I fit in better here and they have my back more than at KU,” Charkins said. “Here it is more like a family than, ‘You’re individual and out there for yourself.’
“We all know each position and all of our spots, so it is not like you are stuck there and it is your only spot. We all get to rotate to where we go.”
Mazama will have a quick turnaround against the top team in the Skyline Conference the past two seasons: Hidden Valley. The Mustangs also made a statement in their first conference game this past Thursday and ran over Klamath Union, 77-29.
“I think the way we played in our last tournament showed us that we can get this season,” Charkins said. “We just have to work as a team. I think it set a standard to ourselves for where we want to be.
“Our goal is to get either first or second. I really believe in our team,” she added. “It feels so good. A couple of games ago, I started crying because I was happy to be a part of this team.”