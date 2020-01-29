After winning its first Skyline conference game of the season Friday, Mazama girls basketball dropped a seven-point loss Tuesday to start the conference season 1-1.
Hidden Valley's 12-7 second quarter put the Vikings in a seven-point slump headed into halftime. Another 12-7 quarter for the Mustangs put Mazama at an even greater deficit and a 10-5 final quarter for the Vikings wasn't enough for the comeback win.
Mazama's Averie Romander led all scorers with 11 points and grabbed team-high rebounds (nine) and steals (three). She and Ella Baley each had three assists.
Kennedy Lease trailed by just one point to add 10 to the Vikings efforts.
Butte Valley 47, Tulelake 57
TULELAKE — Tulelake girls basketball swept the Butte Valley Bulldogs in the rivals' last two meetings.
After losing the first matchup at the beginning of the month, the Honkers recovered to best the Bulldogs last Tuesday and again a week later on Tuesday at home.
Tulelake took a 16-point lead into halftime and was able to hold off the Bulldogs despite a 32-26 quarter from Butte Valley.
Tulelake's Allison Kandra led all scorers with 21 points. For Butte Valley, Ashley Hill led with 13 points, closely followed by McKenzie Anderson who had 12.
Boys Basketball
Butte Valley 73, Tulelake 53
TULELAKE — Butte Valley boys basketball's 44-24 first half secured a rivalry Evergreen win over Tulelake Tuesday, as the Bulldogs won the series sweep.
The Honkers rallied to nearly tie the Bulldogs in the second half, but Butte Valley advanced past Tulelake in a 20-point victory.
Butte Valley's Matthew Rodriguez led all scorers with 17 points. Brandon Hensley added 16 to the Bulldogs efforts.
Butte Falls 52, Lost River 54
MERRILL — Lost River boys basketball narrowly escaped the Butte Falls Loggers by two points in overtime for a 54-52 win.
The Loggers led by just two points at halftime, but the Raiders held on to outscore Butte Falls in the second half and send the game into overtime.
The Raiders shared the ball, with all but one player scoring. Aiden McAuliffe led with 12 points.
Hidden Valley 58, Mazama 53
Mazama boys basketball was just shy of a comeback Tuesday at home against Skyline opponent Hidden Valley, as the Vikings fell 58-53.
Trailing 31-19 at halftime, the Vikings rallied to take the third quarter and get within five points, but behind a 19-19 final quarter, Mazama lost the league game.
Tristan Lee led for the Vikings with 17 points.