COTTAGE GROVE — With two first-place finishes, Mazama Vikings wrestling finished first place overall at the Class 4A Special District 3 regional tournament Friday and Saturday in Cottage Grove.
Henley and Klamath Union, with one top finish apiece, finished in third and eighth place, respectively.
Mazama’s Kyler Pemberton finished first in the 113 weight class over North Valley’s Carter Lothrop in a technical fall in four minutes, 16 seconds with a score of 22-7.
Meanwhile, to top the 126 weight class, Viking Tanner Wood bested Phoenix’s Emma Truex by pin in 1:45.
Klamath Union’s Isaiah Franco earned first in the 132s with a 7-0 decision over Hidden Valley’s Asa Marwick, while Henley’s Scott Renslow took first with an 8-5 decision over Mazama’s Cade Wynne.
Henley’s Madison Shearer (106) and Matthew McCoy (195) took second-place finishes, as did Mazama’s Treyce Horton (120), Ethan Richards (170), Wynne and Isaac Pena (285).
Before the finals, all of the third- and fourth-place entries for the Class 4A state tournament were determined.
Henley’s Jaxon Mengis (106) and Taylor Villa (195), Mazama’s Jullin Gardner (145) and Christian Lewis (160), and Klamath Union’s Donavan DelosReyes (285) all placed third to advance to the competition next weekend in Portland.
Fourth-place finishes, including some which were contested via a true fourth-place bout, were Mazama’s Bailey Rogers (106), Justin Ivy (132), Jason Ortega (195), Dominic Hankins (220) and Henley’s Riley Ore (113), Tulson Higgins (152), Roy Watterberg (160).
In the battle for third place at 106, Mengis pinned Rogers in 1:31, while at 195, top-seeded Villa decisioned third-seeded Ortega, 13-10, for third place.
Ivy, the No. 2 seed at his weight class, won by injury default over teammate Savien Burk to set himself up for his state tournament trip.
The most stunning third-place match took place at 220 when top-seeded Joseph Carrion of Hidden Valley pinned second-seeded Hankins in 5:34.
Ore denied Mazama’s Ashton Lewis a shot at state when he won by fall to secure true fourth place.