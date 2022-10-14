It wasn’t always like this.
Klamath Union High used to dominate the Canal Bowl against rival Mazama.
It wasn’t always like this.
Klamath Union High used to dominate the Canal Bowl against rival Mazama.
A 33-30 victory in 2013 gave the Pelicans a ninth win in 10 games against the Vikings and a 22-13 overall record in the series.
Then along came Mazama coach Vic Lease, who changed the directory of the rivalry.
The Vikings cruised to a 57-10 victory Thursday night at Modoc Field, their ninth consecutive win to even the series at 22-22.
Lease not only ran his record to 9-0, but became the winningest coach in series history.
“It is huge becoming the winningest coach, I couldn’t do it without my coaching staff I have had over the years and without the players over the years, it wouldn’t have been possible,” Lease said. “It really is a testament to them and how they play.”
Trevor Anderson rushed for 233 yards on 11 carries and scored two touchdowns for Mazama (7-0 overall, 4-0 Big Sky Conference), the top-ranked team in the Class 4A state coaches’ poll.
Teammate Treyce Horton rushed for 164 yards and four TDs on just seven attempts, including a 49-yarder on the game’s first play from scrimmage.
“It is very encouraging to tie the record at 22-22, we did this for our coaches and did this for Mazama,” said Horton, who also had a team-high 6½ tackles. “Coach (Lease) prepared us well for this game and we knew it meant a lot to him and everyone.”
The rivalry game was moved up a day because of a lack of football officials in the Klamath Basin.
“We had to come in here with no pregame practice and it was different, but we fired on all cylinders and played well,” said Mazama’s Brendon Monteith, who caught a 33-yard touchdown pass from Tyson Van Gastel early in the second quarter, the Vikings’ lone reception of the game.
Klamath Union (2-5, 1-4) was led by Tony Ortiz, who had six receptions for 164 yards – including his team’s lone touchdown on a 70-yard pass from Wayce Saluskin with 2:15 remaining.
The Vikings amassed 452 yards on the ground on 24 carries, while the Pelicans had 34 yards rushing on 25 attempts.
“We need to do better and stop shooting ourselves in the foot,” Ortiz said. “We can go out there for our last two games and win out the season and end on a high note ... we have it in us.”
Mazama will travel to Henley on Friday in a showdown that could determine the conference champion.
“It will be a tough matchup but as long as we stay disciplined and stay healthy and stay together, we can play well and be ready for this (Henley) team,” Van Gastel said.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.