It didn’t look like there was going to be much hope for Mazama boys basketball during its opening Skyline Conference game against North Valley.
The Vikings were behind by 16 points in the fourth quarter, twice.
But a Mazama rally that culminated in a 3-pointer from junior Wes Gibson helped the Vikings get within four points with 30 seconds on the clock.
Gibson missed his free throw attempt, and a crucial North Valley steal clinched the Knights’ 54-48 win.
“It was nice to make that but I think we could have pulled through and actually won the game, though,” Gibson said. “I think we will eventually get there and slowly are working our way up.”
Gibson will now get more minutes under Mazama’s new head coach, Justin Davidson.
Gibson mostly played junior varsity a year ago but suited up to play near the end of the season. His key three-pointer came at the bottom of the arc. All of his points came in the second half.
The Vikings had hope after Lincoln Kilborn missed his free throws, but it was Dylan Neufield who came up with a steal and made one-of-two free throws to give his team security.
Mazama post Isaac Hagerty led the team with eight points. His force was felt in the paint early and he had seven of his points in the first two quarters.
While Mazama had no players in double figures, the Knights had three. Neufield was the game’s top scorer with 25 points. Tanner Lauby ended with 12 points, while Ole Schnuerer had 11. Only five players ended up scoring for North Valley.
Much of the difference likely came down to free throw shooting.
North Valley made 16-of-30 free throws, while the Vikings made 11-of-19 attempts. While Mazama had a higher shooting percentage, the Knights capitalized on more opportunities at the line.
Mazama was also careless with the basketball and ended up with more than five turnovers off poor passes.
“I think it was just about our passing and some decisions we made poorly,” Gibson said. “I think that we will come back. I can’t really answer where we will be in the conference right now. But we will look back on what we did wrong and will be better.”
Mazama suits up again Tuesday and will look for its first conference win as the Vikings host Hidden Valley at 7 p.m.