MEDFORD — The Mazama Vikings held their own against Class 6A South Medford in a nonleague boys basketball game Tuesday, but ultimately fell 55-40.
The Vikings were just three points shy of the Panthers headed into the second quarter, but South Medford outscored Mazama by double in the period to take a 9-point lead into halftime.
The Panthers narrowly outscored the Vikings in the second half, and the advantage was too much for Mazama to overcome.
Mazama’s Steven Luna was just one point shy of the game-high with 18 points and the Vikings’ only 3-pointer. Caleb Waits added five points, while Tristan Lee and Reggie McEachran added four points apiece.
Burns 47, Lakeview 33
LAKEVIEW — Lakeview boys basketball fell short against Class 3A Burns Tuesday night at home.
The Honkers held right with the Hilanders through the first quarter, but started to drop away as Burns took a 21-13 halftime lead. Lakeview recovered to take the third quarter 12-9 and get within five points, but a 14-8 final quarter for Burns secured the Hilanders’ win.
Lakeview’s Jalen Lampman led all scorers with 17 points powered by nearly perfect 11-12 free-throw shooting. Connor Steward and Wyatt Gustaveson each added six points.
Late Tuesday Girls Basketball
Burns 60, Lakeview 33
LAKEVIEW — Burns girls basketball overpowered Lakeview at the Honkers’ home Tuesday 60-33.
The Hilanders, who led all four quarters, took an early 8-point lead to end the first and refused to let up for the nearly 30-point win.
Lakeview’s points were spread out with no main leader. Honker Jessie Maita has six points, followed closely by Hannah Suba and Zoe Suba who had five apiece. Trinity Brewster and Tyler McNeley each added four points.
