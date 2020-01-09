Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Lakeview boys basketball
Buy Now

Lakeview’s Connor Steward squares up against a Burns defender Tuesday night.

 H&N photo by Kurt Liedtke

MEDFORD — The Mazama Vikings held their own against Class 6A South Medford in a nonleague boys basketball game Tuesday, but ultimately fell 55-40.

The Vikings were just three points shy of the Panthers headed into the second quarter, but South Medford outscored Mazama by double in the period to take a 9-point lead into halftime.

The Panthers narrowly outscored the Vikings in the second half, and the advantage was too much for Mazama to overcome.

Mazama’s Steven Luna was just one point shy of the game-high with 18 points and the Vikings’ only 3-pointer. Caleb Waits added five points, while Tristan Lee and Reggie McEachran added four points apiece.

Burns 47, Lakeview 33

LAKEVIEW — Lakeview boys basketball fell short against Class 3A Burns Tuesday night at home.

The Honkers held right with the Hilanders through the first quarter, but started to drop away as Burns took a 21-13 halftime lead. Lakeview recovered to take the third quarter 12-9 and get within five points, but a 14-8 final quarter for Burns secured the Hilanders’ win.

Lakeview’s Jalen Lampman led all scorers with 17 points powered by nearly perfect 11-12 free-throw shooting. Connor Steward and Wyatt Gustaveson each added six points.

Late Tuesday Girls Basketball

Burns 60, Lakeview 33

LAKEVIEW — Burns girls basketball overpowered Lakeview at the Honkers’ home Tuesday 60-33.

The Hilanders, who led all four quarters, took an early 8-point lead to end the first and refused to let up for the nearly 30-point win.

Lakeview’s points were spread out with no main leader. Honker Jessie Maita has six points, followed closely by Hannah Suba and Zoe Suba who had five apiece. Trinity Brewster and Tyler McNeley each added four points.

Box scores from Tuesdays‘ Henley-Modoc games can also be found on B4.

swebster@heraldandnews.com; @WebsterSierraE

Tags

Sierra Webster is a sports reporter for the Herald and News covering high school sports. She's a graduate of the University of Oregon.