Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
New Mazama logo

ASTORIA — At the Vince Dulcich Memorial Basketball Tournament in Astoria, Mazama girls basketball toppled the Redmond Panthers 36-14 in the opening round Thursday night.

Led by Averie Romander, who was one rebound shy of a double-double, the Vikings ran away with the victory in a 15-0 blowout third quarter. Romander finished with 15 points, nine rebounds, four assists and one steal.

Ella Baley added 11 points off 4-6 free-throw shooting, three rebounds and three steals. Chelsea Gilmore led off the glass with a team-high ten rebounds and two points. Kennedy Lease, who didn’t get a basket, facilitated the Vikings’ win with team-high six assists and four steals. She also had four rebounds.

Skyla Gonzales led for the Panthers with six points off 4-6 free-throw shooting. Paige Ernst added five points.

The Vikings will stay in Astoria through Saturday for the tournament.

swebster@heraldandnews.com; @WebsterSierraE

Tags

Sierra Webster is a sports reporter for the Herald and News covering high school sports. She's a graduate of the University of Oregon.