ASTORIA — At the Vince Dulcich Memorial Basketball Tournament in Astoria, Mazama girls basketball toppled the Redmond Panthers 36-14 in the opening round Thursday night.
Led by Averie Romander, who was one rebound shy of a double-double, the Vikings ran away with the victory in a 15-0 blowout third quarter. Romander finished with 15 points, nine rebounds, four assists and one steal.
Ella Baley added 11 points off 4-6 free-throw shooting, three rebounds and three steals. Chelsea Gilmore led off the glass with a team-high ten rebounds and two points. Kennedy Lease, who didn’t get a basket, facilitated the Vikings’ win with team-high six assists and four steals. She also had four rebounds.
Skyla Gonzales led for the Panthers with six points off 4-6 free-throw shooting. Paige Ernst added five points.
The Vikings will stay in Astoria through Saturday for the tournament.