There is no bad blood between Mazama’s Mercedes Charkins and her former Klamath Union girls basketball team.
After beating Klamath Union for the second time, 58-35 Tuesday night, Charkins shared a hug outside the Pelican locker room with senior Katherine Bustamante.
The transfer was done — Charkins left KU to play for Mazama this past summer. By the end of her sophomore season, she knew she needed to make the change promptly.
Tuesday night was the first time Charkins stepped onto Pel Court wearing dark blue, black and white.
“Coming back here, it is not too weird playing here. We came to play, wanting to play against them better than we did last time, so we wanted to step it up,” Charkins said. “On the court, I tell them (KU) good luck and to have a good game. After the game, I will tell them good job but that is mostly it.”
The Vikings started the game sluggish as the Pelicans took a three-point lead in the first quarter.
In the following quarter, the Vikings awoke and were left inspired after 23 points in the second quarter, which was their best.
The Viking defense won the second half as KU was held to a mere 11 points in the final two quarters.
Mazama junior Averie Romander had one of her best Skyline Conference games this season and came out with 19 points. Four Vikings ended with double figures: Charkins had 13, Kennedy Lease had 11 and Macy Clemens scored 10.
Mazama is now tied with Henley for second place in the Skyline Conference.
The season comes to an end for Bustamante and Shielteal Watah.
Bustamante, who has played four years of varsity basketball at KU, with the game in hand for Mazama, along with her fellow starters, was sent back into the game with two minutes left to taste the floor one more time.
“It was a hard experience going through it. I felt the emotion more toward the end when they took us out. We all figured we would get taken out and have the starters for next season go in,” Bustamante said. “I did not expect her (Maria Ramirez) to put us back in but I am glad she did.”
Watah led KU with 12 points, while Bustamante scored five points in her final game.
“Mostly my mom always encouraged me to keep playing. Sometimes, yes, I wanted to stop playing; it was the easy way out but I thought about my family. Basketball kept me grounded and it was a way out from everything that was going on,” Bustamante said. “Sometimes, I thought, is it really worth it? After last year, it was really hard. It was something that I did not really want to go through.
“Is coming home with bruised legs, hurt body parts worth it? I realized that it was completely worth it and there is nothing I would rather do. I wanted this. I wanted to make it my year and not let the drama get to me.”
Skyline playoff qualifiers had not been announced at the time of this writing.