ASTORIA — With a Saturday win against Centennial, Mazama girls basketball got back on its feet following a Friday loss to Astoria in the Fishers’ Holiday Tournament.
In the Vikings’ 46-29 rout of Centennial, the Vikings recovered an 18-9 first quarter by holding the Eagles to just three second-quarter points to take a 25-21 lead into the second half.
Allowing just eight Eagle points in the second half, Mazama secured the tournament win in a 17-point victory.
Freshman Ella Baley led the Vikings with 12 points off 2-of-3 shooting beyond the 3-point line. She also had two steals for Mazama. Junior Macy Clemens grabbed a team-high eight rebounds with eight points, a pair of assists and a pair of steals.
Klamath Union 36, Santiam Christian 38
MEDFORD — Klamath Union girls basketball came up just shy of a win at the Southern Oregon Subaru Christmas Classic Saturday.
The Pelicans, who toppled St. Mary’s Friday, were outdone by Santiam Christian, which mounted a steady attack on Klamath Union for a 38-36 win.
Shielteal Watah led the Pelicans with a 23-point, 12-rebound double double. Cassidy Mahan and Jadha Wells added seven rebounds apiece and had two and three points, respectively.
Junction City 20, Henley 45
SISTERS — The Hornets outdid Junction City Saturday at the Sisters Holiday Tournament, outscoring the Tigers 45-20.
Both teams got out to a slow start in a 4-2 first quarter, but the Hornets cranked up the tempo to take an 18-4 lead at halftime. The Tigers outscored the Hornets by one point in the third, but it wasn’t enough as the Hornets surged to a 25-point win.
Kinzie Nelson led the Hornets with 13 points off 8-of-8 free-throw shooting. She added four rebounds, four steals and three assists. Raigan Loney followed with nine more points, seven steals, three assists and two rebounds.
Boys Basketball
Marist 41, Henley 37
SISTERS — A Henley boys basketball comeback came just four points shy of a win against Marist at the Sisters Holiday Tournament Saturday.
The Hornets, who were bested in the first and third quarters, trailed 35-25 headed into the final quarter. Henley outplayed Marist 12-6, but the six-point advantage wasn’t enough for a victory.
Seth Howe led with 11 points for the Hornets with a team-high two 3-pointers. Matthew Neubert added nine points to the effort.