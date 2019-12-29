Three Mazama Vikings and two Henley Hornets have been recognized in the Oregonian’s 2019 Class 4A all-state selections.
Mazama senior linebacker Cadence Balsz was named to first-team defense, while junior quarterback and defensive back Tristan Lee was named to both offense and defense honorable mentions lists.
Henley seniors tight end Braden Lawrie and offensive lineman James Hasskamp joined Lee on the offensive honorable mention list. Mazama senior Isaac Hagerty joined fellow Viking Lee on the defense honorable mention list.