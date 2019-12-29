Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Three Mazama Vikings and two Henley Hornets have been recognized in the Oregonian’s 2019 Class 4A all-state selections.

Mazama senior linebacker Cadence Balsz was named to first-team defense, while junior quarterback and defensive back Tristan Lee was named to both offense and defense honorable mentions lists.

Henley seniors tight end Braden Lawrie and offensive lineman James Hasskamp joined Lee on the offensive honorable mention list. Mazama senior Isaac Hagerty joined fellow Viking Lee on the defense honorable mention list.

