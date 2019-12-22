ELMIRA — Steven Luna made two free throws with 4.1 seconds to play Friday and lifted Mazama to a 63-61 win over Lebanon in the first round of the Elmira Holiday Hoop Fest.
Luna finished with eight points and five assists in a game in which the visiting Vikings used a proficient 12-of-16 effort at the free-throw line to top the Warriors, who were 12-of-21 at the line.
Reggie McEachran scored 17 points and had four rebounds for Mazama, while Caleb Waits finished with 11 points, Isaac Hagerty 10 points and four rebounds, Hudson Bacchetti five rebounds and Cole Brosterhous two assists.
Kyle Haley scored 25 Lebanon points.
Del Norte 53, Klamath Union 46
MURPHY — Del Norte outscored Klamath Union in three of four quarters Friday and picked up a 53-46 victory over the Pelicans in the semifinals of the Hidden Valley boys basketball tournament.
Krishin Taylor scored 13 points, and added six rebounds and a blocked shot to his efforts. Garrett Short had seven points and seven rebounds, while Jacob Cook finished with eight points, six rebounds and three assists.
Mark Buelos scored 26 points for Del Norte.
Paisley 45, Hosanna Christian 42
Paisley rallied in the fourth period Friday to slip past Hosanna Christian, 45-42, in Mountain Valley League boys basketball action.
Nick McAllister scored seven of his 10 points in the final period as the Broncos came back from a 31-25 deficit entering the last quarter. Aiden Jones led Paisley with 20 points.
For Hosanna Christian, Will Maupin had a team-high 15 points.
North Lake 65, Gilchrist 17
SILVER LAKE — North Lake jumped out to a 20-4 first-period lead and went on to claim a 65-17 Mountain Valley League boys basketball victory over Gilchrist Friday. The Cowboys were able to extend their lead to 38-11 by halftime.
Noah Roth scored 16 points and had four rebounds for North Lake, while Tyce Grassman added 14 points, Thomas Rudolf 12 points, Brad Rafini six rebounds, four assists and four steals, and Silas Roth seven assists, four rebounds and four steals.
Jaekob Spurlock had seven points for Gilchrist.
Central Christian 78, Chiloquin 48
REDMOND — Central Christian crunched Chiloquin in the second period to take a 47-23 lead and went on to a 78-48 Mountain Valley League boys basketball victory Friday night. The Tigers outscored the Lions, 27-7, in the second quarter.
Seneca Hescock scored 16 points, and Ayden Miller 12 for the Panthers. Miller added eight steals and six rebounds to his game totals, while Jayden Riddle finished with six rebounds and four assists.
Jace Mills scored 27 points, and Josh Biever 24, to pace Central Christian.
Triad 69, Prospect 12
Triad rolled to a 47-7 halftime lead on the way to a 69-12 Mountain Valley League boys basketball game Friday.
Wyatt Sparks scored 13 of his team-high 23 points in the first period, and completed his scoring in the second quarter. He was 11-of-12 from the floor. Zane Sorg also scored in double figures.
Friday Girls Basketball
Klamath Union 44, Cascade 49
TURNER — Cascade held off a Klamath Union challenge Friday and finished with a 49-44 victory in the first round of the host school’s girls basketball tournament.
The Cougars made 8-of-12 free throws in the fourth period to hold off KU, and Cascade was led by Kenna Coleman with 12 points and Camryn Boyles with 11.
For KU, Shielteal Watah finished with an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double effort, and Kenzie Probst finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Katherine Bustamante had seven rebounds and four assists for the Pelicans.
Bandon 50, Bonanza 26
BONANZA — Bonanza was unable to overcome a 20-2 first-period deficit as the Antlers dropped a 50-26 nonleague girls basketball game to Bandon Friday, the first league home game of the season for Bonanza.
Traylyn Arana and Ashley Strain combined for 31 Bandon points.
For Bonanza, Nevaeh Nelson finished with 11 points, Jada Gallagher pulled down eight rebounds and Jacie Schooler finished with five steals.
Triad 34, Prospect 25
Katie Eskildson scored 20 points, had 11 rebounds and four steals as Triad posted a 34-25 Mountain Valley League girls basketball victory over Prospect Friday. Baylee Rogers added eight points for the Timberwolves in their first league win of the season.
Alissa Oliver scored 12 points for Prospect.