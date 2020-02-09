CANYONVILLE — Lost River boys basketball snagged its 11th-straight win in a decisive 80-32 victory Friday at Canyonville to remain undefeated in Southern Cascade League.
The Raiders bested the Pilots in every quarter, averaging a 12-point advantage in each period. Lost River stunned Canyonville in the third, holding the Pilots to two points as the Raiders went on a 25-point surge.
Lost River’s Junior Pena led the Raiders with 17 points, including nine points beyond the arc. Kameron Moore and Zaidyn Nicolet added 12 points each for the Raiders.
Triad 59, Central Christian 36
REDMOND — Triad boys basketball’s streak is still alive following a 59-36 road win at Central Christian Friday to extend the Timberwolves’ streak to 20 games, as Triad remains undefeated in Mountain Valley League.
The Timberwolves outscored the Tigers in every quarter, as Triad carried a 19-point advantage into halftime, before extending it to 23 and 24 for the final 59-36 score.
Triad’s Michael Irvine scored a game-high 24 points off 3-4 shooting beyond the arc and 3-3 from the free-throw line. Micah Young added 12 points off perfect shooting from inside.
North Valley 29, Henley 49
After dropping its first two Skyline Conference games, Henley boys basketball has recovered, picking up its third straight win Friday in a 49-29 victory over North Valley at home.
The Hornets outscored the Knights in every quarter, slowly building a 10-point lead to take into the final quarter, where Henley stunned North Valley 20-10 to double its lead and take the 20-point win.
Henley’s Braden Lawrie led all scorers with 13 points off 3-4 free-throw shooting, closely followed by Matthew Neubert who had 11 and two of Henley’s four 3-pointers.
Butte Valley 48, Hayfork 67
HAYFORK — Butte Valley boys basketball went 0-2 against Hayfork this season, dropping its second Friday in a 67-48 loss on the road.
The Bulldogs dropped to a nine-point deficit in the first quarter before tying the Timberjacks in the second and third quarters, but a 24-14 final ten minutes in Hayfork’s favor handed the Bulldogs a 19-point loss.
Butte Valley’s Brandon Hensley led the Bulldogs with 17 points, while Trevor Allen added 11 and had three of Butte Valley’s six 3-pointers.