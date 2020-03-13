Lost River’s Angela Taylor and Lakeview’s Jalen Lampman topped the Southern Cascade League basketball All-League honors with Player of the Year recognition and subsequent first-team honors.
Lost River boys basketball head coach Jeff Baker was honored with Coach of the Year.
On both sides, Lost River swept All-League honors, which is unsurprising given both teams’ domination in SCL play. The boys and girls teams finished with flawless league records and league championships.
Lost River girls represented over half of the conference’s first-team honors. All seniors, Angela Taylor was joined by sister Ashleigh Taylor, Damary Roman and Valeria Aguirre.
Lakeview girls secured the remaining three first-team spots: Jesse Maita, Taylor Jones and Tyler McNeley.
Lakeview’s Zoe Suba, Lost River’s Roman and Bonanza’s Star Garcia were named to the All-League defensive team. On the second team, Daniela Duran represented the Raiders and Jaycie Schooler the Antlers.
Lost River’s Michaela McAuliffe, Lakeview’s Dally Evans, and Bonanza’s Maddison Lindsey received honorable mention.
On the boys side, Lost River seniors Aiden McAuliffe and Junior Pena joined Lampman on the first team.
Zaidyn Nicolet was named to the All-League defensive team.
Lost River’s Carston Hartman, Nicolet and Axel Ramos represented the Raiders on the second team with Lakeview’s Wyatt Gustaveson.
Bonanza earned two honorable mentions: Bradley Ireland and WD Kness. Lakeview’s Robert Hussey and Austin Philibert as well as Lost River’s James Lyman also earned honorable mention.
For a full list of honorees, see Local Scoreboard page B4.