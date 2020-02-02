BONANZA — “I think we’ve played some of the best basketball we’ve played all year,” Bonanza boys basketball head coach Campbell Kness said following the Antlers 78-32 loss to Southern Cascade League rivals Lost River Friday.
That the Antlers could suffer a 45-point loss and have played one of their best games all season, speaks to the caliber the Raiders are playing at.
“I just think we were outsized and outexperienced,” Kness said.
The Raiders picked up their eighth-straight win to remain undefeated in-league, while the Antlers were still looking for their first league win (Bonanza beat Canyonville Academy Saturday for its first league win).
Lost River senior Junior Pena led all scorers with 18 points off 70% shooting. He had four of the Raiders nine 3-pointers and shot 3-3 from inside the 3-point arc. Off the glass, he grabbed a team-high eight rebounds, with four assists and four steals.
Fellow senior Aiden McAuliffe added 14 points, also off 70% shooting, and had three of the Raiders’ five blocks.
For Bonanza, lone senior Bradley Ireland had a team-high 13 points, while freshman Allen Hill added nine off perfect 4-4 free-throw shooting.
Lost River led from the start and never let up, building on an impressive 31-point first quarter to take a 20-point lead.
In the second, the Antlers started to gather themselves on defense to clamp down on the Raiders and hold them to nine points, their lowest scoring quarter, and outscore Lost River 10-9.
“We upped our physicality,” Kness said. “We were hitting pretty good at the time. We chipped away at (their lead) a bit.
“For the first time, we weren’t intimidated; we went at them and played aggressive,” he added. “They’re just a really good team.”
Still, the Raiders were smart, consistent and collected, never letting the Antlers get within 15 points after the first quarter.
After the break, the Raiders’ full court pressure and the Antlers’ inability to take care of the ball and make good shots sparked a 26-0 run that devastated Bonanza.
With a 68-25 lead, Lost River sent in its reserves for some court time.
Even with the loss, Kness was proud of the way his team played and hopeful for Bonanza’s growth.
“The thing that impressed me the most is that we played them physical, as physical as we could,” he said.